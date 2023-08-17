"D.Va confirmed Barbie Girl": Overwatch 2 community reacts to Gentle Tokki skin

Overwatch 2 received a new legendary D.Va skin in the Gentle Tokki bundle with a hefty price tag. The bundle can be purchased from the store for a total of 2600 Overwatch Coins and D.Va’s skin for 1900 coins. However, the cosmetics appear to be an improvised version of an existing skin, and the community has started debating about its steep pricing.

Overwatch 2 has been introducing a long list of attractive skins, including a few free-tier skins in the seasonal battle pass. The developers have created various themed bundles and even collaborated with some popular series.

The introduction of a new skin that appears to be a simple recolor was not received well by the community. Let us take a closer look at their reactions to the new Gentle Tokki bundle for Overwatch 2’s D.Va.

Overwatch 2 D.Va Gentle Tokki bundle receives criticism for being a recolored version

Overwatch 2 has been one of the leading online multiplayer titles, which features quite a lot of playable content alongside hero cosmetics and skin bundles. As mentioned, the latest addition was made to the fan-favorite Tank hero called D.Va.

The player base cited the dissatisfaction of being sold a recolor of an existing skin. While the new Gentle Tokki Fuchsia skin does not look exactly the same, the mech from the EDM D.Va skin shares more than a few similarities. The design is consistent and maintains the complex edges but with a palette twist.

The EDM D.Va skin has a broader range of colors, while the new Tokki skin is based purely on the color pink. Even D.Va herself has a similar attire with one major key difference - the color pink in Gentle Tokki. A few players share their opinion that if the skin is only a recolored version of an existing one, its price tag should at least be lower.

The comment packs some logic as it further states that the developers could reap more benefits if the recolored skins arrived with discounts for all players who own the original one. This could help the publisher attract more players and increase the amount of microtransactions. However, the bundle being priced as a brand new one may have hurt the overall outlook of the game itself.

A percentage of the player base appreciates the return of one of the best skins in the color pink. That said, the supporters only justify its presence with the rest of the items that come with the bundle and its vibrancy. The others continue to cite that even though it is a nice addition to the skins, the Overwatch 2 bundle is overpriced and could be adjusted.

The price tag of the Gentle Tokki bundle is primarily due to its legendary skin placement. The publisher could demote a few of the cosmetics to make them more accessible to the entire community. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.