Darkest Dungeon Sacrificial Stone explained

The Darkest Dungeon Sacrificial Stone is a Curio you come across while you explore the Warrens dungeon. Curios are in-game objects that can give you an advantage on your journey, but they might also curse your heroes, possibly causing death. They are unpredictable, and you need to be prepared for both good and bad outcomes upon using one.

The Darkest Dungeon Sacrificial Stone has higher odds of cursing your squad than providing a buff so it comes with a significant risk. However, if you do get a positive quirk, it will remove all the negative effects your hero has faced up until then in the dungeon.

You might be wondering if the Darkest Dungeon Sacrificial Stone is worth interacting with. This article provides all the necessary information regarding this Curio to help you use it to your advantage.

What is the Darkest Dungeon Sacrificial Stone?

There is a higher probability of Sacrificial Stone hurting your heroes (Image via Steam)

Darkest Dungeon is a turn-based, gothic role-playing game (RPG) set in a mysterious and horrific world. In this game, you will manage a squad of four heroes and explore several dungeons in the scary mansions you undertake. You must fight against monsters, collect Curios, and keep the stress bars of your heroes in check.

A hero in your party might grow weak and become a burden for your future endeavors. In such situations, you must look for ways to alleviate their stress levels in the dungeons. To do that, Curios like Sacrificial Stone provide buffs that help you overcome complicated scenarios.

Sacrificial Stone is a rare Curio that can be found in the Warrens dungeon. It is found near the library books, fountains, rooms, and bone piles. The Darkest Dungeon Curio guide will help you find the item without a hassle.

You cannot use items like Holy Water on Sacrificial Stone to gain an advantage while interacting. The odds of being cursed are greater, but there is a small chance of healing your hero completely and gaining the powerful Warrens Explorer or Warren Scrounger buff.

Here are the odds of getting a buff or being cursed when you interact with the Darkest Dungeon Sacrificial Stone:

50% odds of getting your hero deeply disturbed. Adds +50 stress and levels up the Stress Damage taken from monsters.

25% odds of stabilizing a negative quirk.

12.5% odds of gaining the Warren Explorer quirk.

12.5% odds of gaining the Warren Scrounger quirk.

That concludes our guide on the Sacrificial Stone in Darkest Dungeon. You can also check out our other guides:

Darkest Dungeon Eldritch Altar explained II How to defeat the Swine Prince II How to use a camp