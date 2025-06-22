Date Everything: How to romance Shadowlord

Date Everything is full of strange, hilarious, and charming characters, but none are quite as dramatic as Shadowlord, also known as “XXXShadowlord420XXX.” He’s hidden away in the background, and unlocking his romance option takes more than just talking.

This guide will walk you through how to find and romance Shadowlord in Date Everything.

How to find Shadowlord in Date Everything

To find Shadowlord, head to the living room and look for the globe in one of the corners. Scanning it with your Dateviators will reveal Gaia, but that’s not what you want. Instead, look down at the floor under the globe.

You’ll spot an odd shadow that doesn’t seem to match any light source in the room. That’s your cue to scan that shadow using your Dateviators, after which you’ll meet Shadowlord for the first time.

How to start the romance

Feed Shadowlord's ego to win him over (Image via Team17)

Shadowlord is dark, mysterious, and convinced he’s the coolest being alive. If you want to win his affection, feed his big ego by agreeing with whatever he says. Keep complimenting him constantly, and eventually, he’ll call you his Penumbra and show you his true form.

Shadowlord's games

During one of your early chats, Shadowlord will make you play a quick game of Hangman. The word is Shadow. Get it right, and the scene continues.

After that, he’ll ask you to interpret a mysterious text. Choose the "You’re Cute" option, as it’s the safest path to his heart.

The final step

Soon, Shadowlord will offer to turn you into a shadow so you can stay with him forever. It does sound scary, but it won’t affect anything outside his storyline. Choose “Okay. Shadow Time.”

After the ritual, Shadowlord will have a small crisis of self-worth, so reassure him. Tell him you love him. Say he’s cute again. Do this, and you’ll lock in the love ending and also earn five Smarts points for your emotional depth.

Be loyal, be dramatic, and never stop hyping him up. Do that, and you’ll find out that even the darkest shadows just want to be loved.

