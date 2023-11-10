Dead by Daylight guide: The Good Guy's abilities explained

The Good Guy or Charles Lee Ray, better known as Chucky, joins the Dead by Daylight roster as a Killer. Like the other Killers, he has three unique abilities and perks he can use to take down the Survivors. By learning about these abilities as a Survivor, you will gain an advantage and win, which will allow you to rank up even faster.

This article covers everything you need to know about The Good Guy's abilities in Dead by Daylight.

What are The Good Guy's abilities in Dead by Daylight?

Expand Tweet

1) Hidey-Ho Mode

Hidey-Ho Mode is Chucky's basic ability in Dead by Daylight, which allows him to hunt without leaving footprints. As a Killer, you can use this power, along with his short height advantage, to break the line of sight from Survivors and blend in with the environment, giving yourself a window to stealth-stab them.

In addition, activating this ability scatters fake footprints and audio around the map, making Survivors even more confused.

2) Slice & Dice

Slice & Dice is the charged attack that can be initiated while performing Hidey-Ho. With this combo, you can attack nearby Survivors (as soon as the basic ability is activated). This attack is similar to Chainsaw Sprint, but it allows you to rotate more easily.

As opposed to Hillbilly's ability to put Survivors in the Dying state, this combo can put them in the injured state.

3) Scamper

The Good Guy can easily vault over pallets and vault through windows with the assistance of his ability, Scamper.

Even though Scamper can only be activated while the Hidey-Ho ability is active, it will allow you to chase Survivors without having to waste time breaking obstacles. This will also make it difficult for them to break the line of sight.

Alternate variant for The Good Guy

Additionally, The Good Guy can be replaced with The Good Gal, who represents Tiffany Valentine from the same universe. As in the original movie, this version has the stylish Killer blonde look. In addition, Jennifer Tilly, the actress in the film, voices the character.

These are all the abilities Chucky brings to Dead by Daylight. The game is available to play on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.