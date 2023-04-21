Dead Island 2 guide - How to easily get the Goat Pen Master Keys

Dead Island 2’s Goat Pen Master Keys can be incredibly stressful to find. After all, they’re hidden in the massive streaming house, conveniently behind a door that you need them to get into. Bel-Air’s Goat Pen was once home to a group of content creators and also to several important side quests throughout the latest zombie-slaying masterpiece. If you want to get through the various locked doors in the building, you’ll need the keys.

Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to find the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2, but you will have to do some zombie-slaying to get the job done. While the door to this bedroom is locked, there’s another, much easier way around. If you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered.

How to easily find Dead Island 2’s Goat Pen Master Keys

You can explore the Goat Pen early, but these keys won’t spawn until later in the game. It’s likely that your first experience in this area will be at night, showing up to take part in the #Clickbait side quest, where one of the streamers remains in this house.

The Goat Pen Master Keys are important to unlocking several doors, and in particular, are part of the Creature Comforts side quest, given to you by Curtis Sinclair. He’s looking for a particular vintage wine bottle and cigars he gave away as a gift, but he wants them back now that the owners are dead. Once you take on this quest, the keys will spawn in the appropriate location.

When you’re looking for the Goat Pen Master Keys, instead of going indoors, you’ll want to take the staircase outside that leads to the roof. After taking a left at the top of the building, and then a right, you can look down to see a balcony below you. If you’ve been inside before, you’ll notice this is right near the locked door you tried to get into earlier in the game.

Just look down from the roof at the master bedroom balcony to get to this Dead Island 2 item (Image via Deep Silver)

Break the window that leads into the streamer house's master bedroom, but get ready to fight. An alarm will trigger, and a host of zombies will shamble their way towards you. The Goat Pen Master Keys will be on a table by the bed, and thankfully, they’ll have a white glow, making it easy to spot them.

At this point, you have the keys and can easily swipe the cigar for Curtis Sinclair. You can then resume looting and murdering the wide array of zombies that remain within the Goat Pen's walls. Naturally, they will keep respawning, but there are plenty of rewards to find here if you’re diligent. You can also find our Dead Island 2 review right here.

