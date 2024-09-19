Deadlock Vindicta build guide

Making the Deadlock Vindicta Build could be a frustrating endeavor. Being the only sniper in the game, she can inflict great damage but remains one of the least popular heroes in the community. By understanding her items and abilities well, you can easily take on a lane independently and survive against multiple opponents until backup arrives.

Ad

Not much is known about Vindicta's backstory, except that she has been fighting against "The Friends Of Humanity" for a long time. It is an inquisition formed by John Hathorne's descendants that protect the supernatural beings. Vindicta is a victim of The Super Witch Trials that she barely survived.

On that note, here is the guide to make the best Deadlock Vindicta Build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. The values and abilities mentioned in this guide are valid as of the major patch dated October 24, 2024. Things are likely to change with the title's official public release.

Ad

Trending

Vindicta's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Vindicta's strengths:

The longest range weapon in the game.

One of the highest damage rifles.

Has a dangerous sniper Ultimate that has the potential of one shot kills.

Great mobility options.

Here are all of Vindicta's weaknesses:

Very slow fire rate.

Limited utility.

Also read: Deadlock isn't out yet and already has an esports team

Deadlock Vindicta build: Abilities explained

Vindicta in Deadlock (Image via Valve)

Not much is known about Vindicta's backstory, except that she has been fighting against "The Friends Of Humanity" for a long time. It is an inquisition formed by John Hathorne's descendants that protect the supernatural beings. Vindicta is a victim of The Super Witch Trials that she barely survived.

Ad

Here are all the abilities Vindicta has:

Stake: Throw a stake that tethers enemies to the location where the stake lands. Enemy movement is restricted to the length of the tether. (Cooldown time is 40 seconds) Flight: Leap into the air and fly. While in flight your weapon deals bonus spirit damage. (Cooldown time is 40 seconds) Crow Familiar: Your crow familiar deals impact damage and applies a bleed that deals damage based on the target's current health. (Cooldown time is 25 seconds) Assassinate: Use your scoped rifle to fire a powerful shot over long distances. Deal only partial damage until fully charged after a second of being scoped. It inflicts bonus damage to enemies with less than 50% health remaining. (Cooldown time is 50 seconds)

Ad

Also read: Deadlock leaks reveal a musical hero arriving soon

Deadlock Vindicta item build

Best Deadlock Vindicta Build (Image via Valve)

When making the Deadlock Vindicta Build, note that she has a slow-fire rate rifle with one of the best long-range damage. Here are The Curiosity Shop items recommended for the Deadlock Vindicta Build:

Ad

Best early-game items

Headshot Booster: +4% Fire Rate, +40 Bullet Shield Health, +40 Head Shot Bonus Damage. Hollow Point Ward: +95 Spirit Shield Health, +4 Spirit Power. Extra Stamina: +1 Stamina, +14% Stamina Recovery, +7% Fire Rate. Extra Charge: +1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage. Extra Spirit: +9 Spirit Power, +1 Health Regen, +35 Bonus Health. Mystic Burst: +40 Spirit Shield Health, +6% Weapon Damage.

Best mid-game items

Long Range: +20% Ammo, +140 Bullet Shield, +40% Weapon Damage at +15m distance. Combat Barrier: +325 Bullet Shield Health. Enchanter's Barrier: +300 Spirit Shield Health. Bullet Resist Shredder: +100 Bonus Health, +5% Bullet Resist. Reactive Barrier: +15% Ammo, +75 Bonus Health, +2 Health Regen. Superior Stamina: +3 Stamina, +20% Stamina Recovery, +30% Air Jump/Dash Distance, +7% Fire Rate, +8 Spirit Power. Fortitude: +300 Bonus Health Rapid Recharge: +2 Bonus Ability Charges, +65% Faster Time Between Charges, +30% Charged Ability Cooldown Reduction, +12% Weapon Damage. Pristine Emblem: +25% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit Power, +12% Spirit Resist, +35% Bullet Velocity.

Ad

End game

Warp Stone (Active): +20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 11m Teleport Range, +30% Bullet Resist (5s Buff Duration).

+20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 11m Teleport Range, +30% Bullet Resist (5s Buff Duration). Lucky Shot: +30% Ammo. Your bullets have a 35% chance to give 90% Bonus Damage, and 30% Movement Slow.

+30% Ammo. Your bullets have a 35% chance to give 90% Bonus Damage, and 30% Movement Slow. Glass Cannon: +70% Weapon Damage, +10% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Move Speed, -15% Max Health, and +10% Weapon Damage per Kill.

+70% Weapon Damage, +10% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Move Speed, -15% Max Health, and +10% Weapon Damage per Kill. Crippling Headshot: +20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal. A headshot of the opponent will give a 24% Bullet Resist Reduction and a 24% Spirit Resist Reduction.

Ad

We now have the best Deadlock Vindicta Build ready. It is always recommended to trade your cheaper early-game items as you approach the end game. This will earn some extra Spirits as some of the strongest items cost over 6,000 Spirits.

Read more Deadlock guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.