December month's Witch Slap Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information and More

Participating in distinctive in-game troop tasks in Clash of Clans like Titanic Strength and Hasty Balloons is one of the finest ways to enhance your chances of obtaining extra magic items, experience points, and other benefits. These challenges are available to all players and can be finished by competing in online battles.

"Witch Slap" is the name of the newest unit challenge in the game. Players must triumph in ten multiplayer battles while including a specific quantity of Witches in their army composition in order to receive rewards like potions, resources, magic items and experience points.

In this article, we will explore the December month's Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans, its rewards and best attacking strategies.

Unique in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)! Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)! 💪 https://t.co/qtNlKQGAJ1

In the game's events section, you can access the Witch Slap challenge, the most recent troop challenge. To win multiplayer matches and get extra rewards through this challenge, players must use Witches, one of the best Dark Elixir troops in the game.

Witch Slap, as the name suggests, uses one of Clash of Clans' most lethal striking methods. It demands the usage of magic and supernatural powers like witches, golems, wizards, and spells. In Clash of Clans, the Witch Slap challenge has the following description:

"Earn great rewards during this absolutely spellbinding event when you use Witches!"

The Witch Slap task, which is comparable to the Titanic Strength, Hasty Balloons, and Medium Rare troop challenges, requires players to use Witches in at least 10 multiplayer engagements and win. The challenge's progress bar increases after each success in a multiplayer game that uses Witches. Participants will receive special goodies after 10 wins.

The number of Witches to utilize in battle depends on the player's town hall level. Players in Town Hall 13 should employ at least five witches in battle. Contrary to earlier in-game challenges, this one does not grant players a discount on the price of special soldiers' training. This comes as a result of the summer update's removal of the training cost.

Multiplayer games must be won in order for their results to appear on the progress bar. Participation alone won't get you any further in this challenge. Witches can be combined with strong ground forces like Golems, Pekkas, Wizards, Hog Riders, and Valkyries to quickly destroy bases.

Additionally, players are permitted to use a predetermined number of witches when employing air attack tactics like DragLoon and LavaLoon. By completing the challenge by December 15, players will earn special rewards, magical items, and experience points.

Rewards for completing the Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! https://t.co/35kMoua7Wq

To succeed in online battles and accomplish the Witch Slap task, players are advised to use Super Dragons, Electro Dragons, Pekkas, and Witches with Rage Spells. The Witch Slap quest has a variety of rewards, including experience points, potions, magic items, and more.

After completing the Witch Slap task, players can pick up a variety of advantages, including the following:

After ten victories in matches where players use Witches in multiplayer battles, they will receive 400 experience points.

Players will receive a Builder Potion after finishing the Witch Slap task, and it will increase speed of builders.

The Witch Slap mission is currently one of the best in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans. Players must complete the challenge by December 15 and then collect all the rewards that are waiting for them.

