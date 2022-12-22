December's Ice Ice Baby Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

The Ice Ice Baby challenge is the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans. To gather resources, magic items, and experience points in these tasks, players must win multiplayer battles using particular troops.

This challenge, along with others like Hog Heaven and Sneaky Sneaky, was last accessible in October 2022. To complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge, players will have to use a specified quantity of Baby Dragons to win multiplayer matches.

The challenge will be available until December 24, and players can earn experience points and unique rewards by successfully completing this challenge. In this article, we will explore the latest Ice Ice Baby challenge, the rewards offered, and the best attacking strategies to use.

Latest troop challenges in Clash of Clans for the month of December

The Ice Ice Baby challenge can be found in the game's events section. It's one of the most popular troop challenges in the game, as it gets regularly introduced by developers. The in-game description of the December month's Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Keep their defenses on ice then turn up the heat when you use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell during this event."

Much like the Big Hearted and Wizard of Awes challenges, players must use certain troops to complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge. They must win ten encounters with Baby Dragons in order to finish this event. The number of Baby Dragons that must be sent into battle will depend on the town hall level. For instance, Town Hall 13 owners must send at least six Baby Dragons into battle.

The event only takes multiplayer battles into consideration. Progress made in friendly challenges and assaults during clan wars won't be taken into account.

One of the most effective troop and spell combinations in Clash of Clans can be used in the challenge: Freeze Spells and Baby Dragons. Players can deploy Baby Dragons with strong air-attacking skills, such as Queen Walk LavaLoon and Electro DragLoon, to win games for the challenge.

Mass Dragons is one of the best attacking strategies to complete this troop challenge. All Dragons, clan castle troops, and Rage Spells can be launched after players utilize Lightning Spells to destroy a few air defenses. Baby Dragons can be deployed to clear out structures (like resource collectors) and weaken the opponent's defenses.

Exclusive rewards for completing the Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Baby Dragons are here to train at a discount and they bring some extra gems with them (if you complete the multiplayer challenge) Baby Dragons are here to train at a discount and they bring some extra gems with them (if you complete the multiplayer challenge) 😙 https://t.co/oxpV4I4IxX

The challenge must be completed by December 24 in order to qualify for special rewards. The rewards for finishing the Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans include the following:

One Training Potion (a magical item that boosts all Army Buildings for one hour)

Players also get 400 experience.

The Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans is a great way to test out different Baby Dragon assault tactics.

Poll : 0 votes