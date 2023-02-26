Dehya Ascension Materials farming guide for Genshin Impact: Sand Grease Pupa and other item locations

Dehya is a character that some Genshin Impact players might have. Thankfully, farming her Ascension Materials is pretty straightforward. All of her items are currently available in the live version of Genshin Impact, meaning that Travelers just need to know the following:

What to farm

How much of it to farm

Where to farm it

This guide will cover both Dehya's Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials. Travelers likely already have some of these resources in their possession. The more they have, the quicker they can be done with farming these resources.

Genshin Impact farming guide: Dehya Ascension Materials

The Algorithm of the Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network appears transparent until you get near it (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all Ascension Materials that you must farm to max out Dehya's total level in Genshin Impact:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

46x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

168x Sand Grease Pupa

18x Faded Red Satin

30x Trimmed Red Silk

36x Rich Red Brocade

420,000 Mora (not including regular level-up costs)

All Agnidus Agate items and Light Guiding Tetrahedron can be farmed from the same boss: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. This Normal Boss is only a short distance west of the Teleport Waypoint in The Dune of Elusion, meaning that Travelers can easily reach it and farm those items.

Most Sand Grease Pupas can be found near the Setekh Wenut south of The Sands of Al-Azif. The above interactive map shows off all the possible locations of this Ascension Material in Genshin Impact. Remember that Dehya needs 168 Sand Grease Pupas, meaning you must wait for them to respawn 48 hours later, at least once.

Similarly, this interactive map shows all locations for The Eremites. These foes drop the final Ascension Materials. Note that Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade are also used for Dehya's Talents.

Here is how many of each item you must collect to completely max her out in everything:

36x Faded Red Satin

96x Trimmed Red Silk

129x Rich Red Brocade

Finally, the best way to farm Mora is to repeatedly do Blossoms of Wealth, provided you have the Resin.

Dehya Talent Level-Up Materials farming guide

The Steeple of Ignorance has the Praxis books (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the resources you need to farm for Dehya to max out all three of her Talents in Genshin Impact:

9x Teachings of Praxis

63x Guide to Praxis

114x Philosophies of Praxis

18x Faded Red Satin

66x Trimmed Red Silk

93x Rich Red Brocade

18x Puppet Strings

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The Praxis books are farmable from The Steeple of Ignorance. Keep in mind that you can only farm these resources on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Genshin Impact players who wish to farm Puppet Strings must clear the weekly Joururi Workshop. They must complete the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies Archon Quest to access this Trounce Domain.

The final previously uncovered material in this guide is the Crown of Insight. Travelers can get one from the main event of each Version Update. It's the hardest item to farm since it's nowhere near as farmable as the previous resources in this guide.

