"Delete this trash game from your PC": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to improper mouse aiming in-game

Battlefield 2042 has suffered from all kinds of bugs and glitches that have greatly impacted gameplay. What hasn't helped is that the game has lacked several basic features that cannot be overlooked in a modern game. On top of that, DICE has either taken too long to solve them or left the issues unresolved.

One of the several existing issues the game has is with the mouse controls. YouTuber and Twitch streamer OmniEnders posted a video that showed the exact problem.

There are different kinds of bugs and problems with Battlefield 2042. While some aren't dealbreakers, things like buggy mouse control can cause major issues. If the main controller for aiming and shooting in a shooter game doesn't work, then the gameplay will undoubtedly be affected. Several community members also reacted, claiming that DICE and EA are yet to take notice of this, despite it being present for a long time.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to buggy mouse controls in the game

The video that Enders posted shows how the mouse doesn't work as intended in the game. However, Enders wasn't the only one who has detected or faced this issue in the past. Some players stated the number of times that they tried to get it fixed, and others criticized the game and the developers.

One user stated that they had tried to raise the issue and get it fixed twice. They now believe that even if the problem reaches DICE, they will keep pushing it back without fixing the issue.

Enders also stated his rationale behind making the post. He added that the controller aim-assist also needs to be fixed along with the mouse problems.

Some feel that the mouse recording tool also doesn't work. All the tool does is register clicks on the positive or negative axis. This is barely a solution and does nothing to rectify the actual problem that Enders talks about.

There was another old bug in the video that showed the wrong amount of remaining ammo. Instead of decreasing, it keeps showing the ammo at full, and this makes it seem like a player is shooting and reloading simultaneously.

Some who played the ten-hour trial period also recalled the bug. This shows that the issue with the mouse isn't a new phenomenon.

Another player stated that their brother, who mostly plays older RTS games, could also detect the same problem.

Other players shared their feelings about the imperfect shooting mechanics in the game.

It's hard to sum up how many issues there are in Battlefield 2042. DICE has claimed that more than 400 bugs have been fixed with update 4.0. However, today's discussion clearly shows that a major problem (that was first reported right after the launch of the game) is still present.

Edited by Siddharth Satish