"Must be a lot of work for the development team": Battlefield 2042 players react as DICE brings a helmet from previous game

Battlefield 2042 players have finally found something worth appreciating in the game. There have been very few positives for the players as the game has quickly become one of the worst titles since launch.

An essential part of the game is the weekly quests which give out different rewards. The most recent one provides a Rao helmet that resembles a previous one from Battlefield 4, and players are happy with the inclusion. This is close to what they have been expecting from DICE and EA.

Since its release, many of the new additions made to Battlefield 2042 have been received poorly by the players. Most have felt that the changes that were made were unnecessary.

Even the weekly quests haven't been free from criticism as the rewards have often been lackadaisical. However, the most recent one seems to have fit well with the community. Not everyone is happy, as some feel that the player base deserves much more than a nice helmet.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to new daily quest rewards

The original post was made by Reddit user u/F12akkia, who reacted positively to the new helmet that can be earned as a weekly reward. While some users appreciated the design factor, others weren't as pleased with it.

One user added that it makes no sense for players to be excited about this, and it certainly isn't an indication that the game is moving in the correct direction. They added that this is an attempt on the part of the developers to make the specialists look normal so that players can stop complaining about them.

Another Reddit user commented that the new rewards are a pity since it's only one helmet that fits one particular operator.

The fact that the helmet design is one from the previous releases didn't sit well with some fans. One player pointed out that Battlefield 2042 was supposed to be the next generation, and yet it has introduced things from the past.

Some users feel that the community getting hyped over a helmet after everything that has gone wrong with the game is absolutely "pathetic."

One Reddit user feels that the blame should go to the players rather than the developers. They stated that the quality of Battlefield 2042 has been like this due to the low expectations of the player base.

Another player admitted that although they have never played Battlefield 4, they already think that the new skin is better than what's on offer in the latest game.

Some felt that this was the exact same thing that fans did with Battlefield V, and that might have been the reason for the problems with Battlefield 2042.

One fan believes that players should not be involved in practices like pre-ordering faulty products and getting swayed by one skin.

It's quite clear that while some fans are happy with the helmet, a portion of the Battlefield 2042 players think otherwise. Their arguments are quite valid as they believe there should be much more content aside from skins and helmets. Whether their prayers are fulfilled will only become clear in the future.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

