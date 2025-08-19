Delta Force crashing on PS5 and Xbox: Possible fixes and reasons

Since the launch of Delta Force on PS5 and Xbox, many gamers have experienced crashing issues, which eventually hamper their gaming experience. This is not unusual, as every time a new game launches on console, it often leads to issues such as lag, crashes, server errors, and much more due to certain client-related problems.

This situation can be frustrating for players who wait for years to enjoy the game. However, worry not, as various fixes can be followed to run the game smoothly. This article guides you on fixing the Delta Force crashing issue on PS5 and Xbox.

Note: The fixes mentioned below are general workarounds and aren't guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible fixes for Delta Force crashing on PS5 and Xbox

Restart PlayStation/Xbox

The simplest way to resolve the crashing issue is by restarting the console. This method sometimes clears corrupted files, bugs, and glitches that may be causing such a problem. To restart the consoles, follow the steps below:

Restart your console to fix the Delta Force crashing issue on PS5 and Xbox (Image via PlayStation)

Restart PS5:

Step 1: Open your PS5's home page and press the PlayStation button on your controller.

Open your PS5's home page and press the PlayStation button on your controller. Step 2: Navigate to the menu bar and scroll to the power icon.

Navigate to the menu bar and scroll to the power icon. Step 3: Click on the power icon and choose "Restart PS5."

Restart Xbox:

Step 1: Go to the home screen and press the Xbox icon on your controller.

Go to the home screen and press the Xbox icon on your controller. Step 2: Navigate to the "Restart console" option.

Navigate to the "Restart console" option. Step 3: Click on it to restart the device.

Check internet connection/ change wifi frequency

Sometimes, game crashes are often directly linked to interruptions in internet connectivity. Hence, it's best to check your internet and opt for a stable connection to ensure uninterrupted gameplay. You can also switch to a different wifi frequency by visiting the network settings of both consoles and checking if the issue persists.

Check the internet connection to fix the crashing issue in PS5 and Xbox (Image via PlayStation)

Verify the game is updated

Check the game files to ensure they are up to date. Developers often release patches to fix various bugs and glitches. You must install such updates to run the game smoothly on any platform. Furthermore, you can verify the integrity of the game files, as issues during installation might cause some files to become corrupted. If the problem continues, follow the next point.

Reinstall Delta Force

Reinstall the game on PS5 and Xbox (Image via PlayStation Store)

Reinstalling a huge game like Delta Force can indeed take time, but it may be worth doing. In most cases, reinstalling a game replaces corrupted files within it with fresh ones, which can resolve the crashing issues and allow the game to run smoothly. Therefore, players can consider reinstalling the game to fix the crashing problem on both PS5 and Xbox.

