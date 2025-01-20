Delta Force January 21 patch notes: Operator buff, map balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Delta Force January 21 patch notes have officially arrived. Although the update is still not out yet, the devs have revealed all the changes that fans can expect in the first update after Season 2 went live. In the upcoming update, Operator Sineva will receive a significant buff. Furthermore, there will be several balance changes in the maps. With some major bug fixes, the upcoming update on January 21 will improve the quality of life in-game.

Note that the update will not require any kind of maintenance time. Hence, players can hop onto the server immediately after the update goes live. Read on to learn more about the entire Delta Force January 21 patch notes.

Delta Force January 21 patch notes

Here are all the changes coming to Delta Force's January 21 update:

Operator balance adjustments

Operator - Sineva

Both Modes

EOD Set Damage Reduction: Increased from 30% to 50%

Shield Turning Speed Limit: Increased from 360°/s to 540°/s

Warfare

Grapple Gun Cooldown: Reduced from 15s to 10s

Observation Window Health: PC: Increased from 100 to 200

Bullet and Explosion Blocking Score: Increased from 10/100 damage to 30/100 damage

Tactical Gear Capture Bonus: Increased from 5 points to 10 points

Reaction Time After Being Hit by Grapple Gun: Reduced from 0.6s to 0.4s

Increased shield bash damage from 35 to 55

Operations

Grapple Gun Cooldown: Reduced from 35s to 25s

Reaction Time After Being Hit by Grapple Gun: Reduced from 1s to 0.8s

Reduced EOD Set removal time from 4.6s to 1.6s

Map balance adjustments

Trainwreck

Attack and Defend Mode

Attackers: Added several light vehicles at Secor B

Defenders: Added an FSV Wheeled Tank Destroyer at Sector B

Added a vehicle supply station near the attackers' base at Sector B

Fixed an issue where a fixed weapon for defenders wouldn't spawn in Sector D

King of the Hill Mode

Adjusted the location of B1 to better suit infantry movement

Adjusted the area of B2

Adjusted the area of Sector D

Fixed an issue where vehicle spawns could stack on each other

Knife Edge

Attack and Defend Mode

An additional ORV will unlock for attackers as the troop force decreases in S1

Adjusted the areas of A1, B1, B2, C1, and C2

Bug fixes and optimizations

Fixed item overlap issues in Layali Grove

Fixed display issues in Brakkesh

Fixed display issues with outdoor med crates

Fixed the squadmate spectator UI display issue

Fixed building windows display issues in Brakkesh

Fixed the issue where the Warfare 2x Merit card wouldn't take effect

Fixed the issue with the right-click menu in Stash

Optimized the Major Event probability on the Ascension map

Optimized vehicle exit after flipping over

