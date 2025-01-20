Delta Force January 21 patch notes: Operator buff, map balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Delta Force January 21 patch notes have officially arrived. Although the update is still not out yet, the devs have revealed all the changes that fans can expect in the first update after Season 2 went live. In the upcoming update, Operator Sineva will receive a significant buff. Furthermore, there will be several balance changes in the maps. With some major bug fixes, the upcoming update on January 21 will improve the quality of life in-game.
Note that the update will not require any kind of maintenance time. Hence, players can hop onto the server immediately after the update goes live. Read on to learn more about the entire Delta Force January 21 patch notes.
Delta Force January 21 patch notes
Here are all the changes coming to Delta Force's January 21 update:
Operator balance adjustments
Operator - Sineva
Both Modes
- EOD Set Damage Reduction: Increased from 30% to 50%
- Shield Turning Speed Limit: Increased from 360°/s to 540°/s
Warfare
- Grapple Gun Cooldown: Reduced from 15s to 10s
- Observation Window Health: PC: Increased from 100 to 200
- Bullet and Explosion Blocking Score: Increased from 10/100 damage to 30/100 damage
- Tactical Gear Capture Bonus: Increased from 5 points to 10 points
- Reaction Time After Being Hit by Grapple Gun: Reduced from 0.6s to 0.4s
- Increased shield bash damage from 35 to 55
Operations
- Grapple Gun Cooldown: Reduced from 35s to 25s
- Reaction Time After Being Hit by Grapple Gun: Reduced from 1s to 0.8s
- Reduced EOD Set removal time from 4.6s to 1.6s
Map balance adjustments
Trainwreck
Attack and Defend Mode
- Attackers: Added several light vehicles at Secor B
- Defenders: Added an FSV Wheeled Tank Destroyer at Sector B
- Added a vehicle supply station near the attackers' base at Sector B
- Fixed an issue where a fixed weapon for defenders wouldn't spawn in Sector D
King of the Hill Mode
- Adjusted the location of B1 to better suit infantry movement
- Adjusted the area of B2
- Adjusted the area of Sector D
- Fixed an issue where vehicle spawns could stack on each other
Knife Edge
Attack and Defend Mode
- An additional ORV will unlock for attackers as the troop force decreases in S1
- Adjusted the areas of A1, B1, B2, C1, and C2
Bug fixes and optimizations
- Fixed item overlap issues in Layali Grove
- Fixed display issues in Brakkesh
- Fixed display issues with outdoor med crates
- Fixed the squadmate spectator UI display issue
- Fixed building windows display issues in Brakkesh
- Fixed the issue where the Warfare 2x Merit card wouldn't take effect
- Fixed the issue with the right-click menu in Stash
- Optimized the Major Event probability on the Ascension map
- Optimized vehicle exit after flipping over
