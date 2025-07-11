Delta Force Login failed Id 4/35 error: Possible fixes and reasons

If you’ve run into the Delta Force Login failed Id 4/35 error, you’re probably feeling a bit frustrated, and understandably so. Nothing’s worse than getting ready to play, only to be blocked by a vague login issue. The Login failed Id 4/35 error in Delta Force usually points to a connection hiccup, corrupted game files, or a software glitch. However, there are some simple steps you can take to return to the game.

This article will go through what could be creating the error and how you can resolve it.

Note: These are general workarounds that may not work for a few systems.

Potential solutions for Delta Force Login failed Id 4/35 error

1) Delete your session files

Occasionally, the session files that Delta Force generates at login can become corrupted, particularly if the game crashed previously. These files can prevent you from logging back in.

Here’s how to resolve it:

Head to where the game is installed on your computer.

Go to: Delta Force\Launcher\Cache\TSF4G2

Remove everything within that directory. Then, try launching the game again. This will cause it to generate new session files, which usually cures the Login failed Id 4/35 problem.

2) Reinstall or check the game launcher

Glitches and missing files occur. In case something is faulty in the installation, Steam will be able to repair it.

Right-click Delta Force in your Steam library.

Click Properties > Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files. Steam will scan for anything that's out of place and repair it. If it still doesn't work, a reinstallation of the game launcher may solve the issue.

3) Restart Steam

Perhaps the problem isn't the game; it may be Steam itself. Occasionally, Delta Force simply can't get connected to Steam.

Close Steam fully from the taskbar or Task Manager.

Open it back up and attempt to start Delta Force again. This resets the connection and usually resolves the Login failed Id 4/35 issue.

4) Monitor your firewall or antivirus

Despite its best efforts, security software can occasionally cause problems. Delta Force may not be able to connect to the internet because of your firewall or antivirus software. Try temporarily disabling your antivirus software or adding the game to the list of exceptions to see if that resolves the issue.

Operation Blackout in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Possible reasons for Delta Force Login failed Id 4/35 error

Here are some of the possible reasons behind the Delta Force Login failed Id 4/35 error:

Issues with the game's connection to Steam: The login will not work if the game cannot connect to Steam.

Session files that are broken: You will be locked out if your login credentials are compromised.

Internet or server issues: The error may also be brought on by a poor connection on your end or a brief server outage on theirs.

Even though it can be annoying, fixing the Delta Force Login failed Id 4/35 error is usually simple. You may quickly get back into the game by clearing your session files, restarting Steam, or just making sure your login information is correct.

