Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge this week: (January 25) Keep of Honed Edges guide

Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2 are weekly activities that hold a few keys for the Cursebreaker seal. Players can either complete each challenge for exclusive gear or simply break all cursed eggs for added triumph. However, these challenges rotate out each week.

With the recent weekly reset, players will be able to access the 'Keep of Honed Edges' challenge within Dreaming City. It can be accessed via a portal on the back of Rheasilvia. Typically, special consumables are required to gain access to the entrance.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge: Keep of Honed Edges location and guide

This week's Ascendant Challenge can be found on the back of Rheasilvia. Players can navigate through the bridge leading to the temple until they find a corrupted statue at the end of the road.

Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge location for this week (Image via Bungie)

However, a special consumable by the name of "Tincture of Queensfoil" needs to be purchased from Petra Venj on Dreaming City. This grants players with the Ascendant buff, further allowing them to get onto the plane through a portal.

The buff also grants vision on several platforms that help in reaching the entrance of the Ascendant plane.

After entering, players can follow the light of Toland. This is similar to every other Ascendant Challenge in the game, with includes numerous tricky jumps and puzzles.

The ultimate goal is to get into the center structure which houses the three Hive Sword Knights.

Three Hive Knights located in the middle of Ascendant Plane (Image via Bungie)

The main mechanic of the boss fight follows the same principle of the fight against Crota. After clearing the round, the ritual binding of the relic will unlock. Players have to use this sword to defeat the Hive Knights in the order that they stand up.

The room will also be brimming with enemies at this point, which needs to be cleared as well.

Toland guiding the Guardians inside Ascendant Plane (Image via Bungie)

Toland will then guide everyone to the final chest and the exit portal. The path to the chest, however, is quite tricky. Players will encounter flying rocks that will try to obstruct their jumps. The trick is to avoid them and reach the final platform with the chest.

The Ascendant Challenge can be concluded by exiting through the portal above.

