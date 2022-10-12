Destiny 2 Banshee inventory is selling god roll weapons for PvE and PvP (October 11)

The recent weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder marks the end of the seasonal episode, alongside the arrival of Mindbender's Ambition. Players from all over the world will be able to get an Adept god roll of this classic Solar Shotgun, with some new perks added in with the old ones.

While on the topic of weapons, however, Banshee is back yet again, full of surprises in his inventory. Typically, his stock has just undergone a reset on October 11, where players will be able to pay for six new weapons without owning any DLC.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

Banshee inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 8 (October 11)

All weapons in Banshee's inventory are available for sale in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers. Players need to spawn at the Tower near the Courtyard waypoint and locate him just opposite the Cryptarch on the right to find him. As mentioned earlier, no DLC is required to purchase the weapons he brings in.

The first page in Banshee's inventory this week (Image via Destiny 2)

This week, Banshee is selling Legendary weapons such as Gallu RR3, Legal Action II, Palmyra-B, Taipan-4FR, and more. In the mods section, the likes of Major Spec, Backup Mag, Quick Access Sling, and Rampage Spec can be found. Each item in the mod section can be bought in exchange for 10,000 Glimmers.

The spotlight for this week, however, is on the next page.

Destiny Insights @destinyinsights

- Major Spec (Oct 8th)

- Backup Mag (Oct 7th)

- Quick Access Sling (Oct 9th)

- Rampage Spec (Oct 10th)



#Destiny2 #TwitterBot Banshee-44 is selling:- Major Spec (Oct 8th)- Backup Mag (Oct 7th)- Quick Access Sling (Oct 9th)- Rampage Spec (Oct 10th) Banshee-44 is selling:- Major Spec (Oct 8th)- Backup Mag (Oct 7th)- Quick Access Sling (Oct 9th)- Rampage Spec (Oct 10th)#Destiny2 #TwitterBot

The first Legendary weapon worth picking up for both PvP and PvE, is the High Impact Framed Legal Action II. Banshee is selling this weapon with the following perks:

Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling, alongside Polygonal Rifling for Stability.

Alloy Magazine for faster reload when the magazine is empty, alongside Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Feeding Frenzy for increased Reload Speed based on the number of kills made beforehand.

Rampage for a damage increase with a 3x stack after each kill.

Not only are the perks mentioned above helpful for PvE, but damage perks such as Rampage are known to be lethal against Guardians in Destiny 2 PvP.

Legal Action II High Impact Framed Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Another weapon worth picking up from Banshee this week, is the new Linear Fusion Rifle called Taipan-4FR. While it is relatively easy to craft a god roll, players can buy it right now with the following perks:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability, control recoil, alongside Full Bore for increased Range and reduced Stability.

Enhanced Battery for an increased magazine, alongside Ionized Battery for the same perk.

Triple Tap for an ammo return to the magazine after landing precision hits.

Frenzy for increased damage after being 12 seconds in the combat.

Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle from this season (Image via Destiny 2)

Most players prefer Frenzy over Firing Line, as the former is excellent for a solo approach, despite dealing 5% less damage.

Among other Legendary weapons, Palmyra-B is for sale with Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction, alongside Arc Gallu RR3 with Heating Up and Golden Tricorn.

Poll : 0 votes