Destiny 2 Bluejay quest guide: How to acquire Polymorphic Shellcode

Before tackling Partition: Hard Reset in Destiny 2, you must complete Bluejay and unlock the ability to receive a Polymorphic Shellcode. This legendary consumable is key to the Partition: Hard Reset quest, and the Polymorphic Shellcode item can only be unlocked through this method.

Destiny 2 has a wealth of content in the Lightfall expansion, from unlocking the new Strand subclasses to various exotic quests and so much more. However, before you can unlock Bluejay, players must head to the Archivist and complete a few quests first. Once these quests have been completed, you can begin Bluejay.

How to unlock the Polymorphic Shellcode in Destiny 2's Bluejay quest

Before you can start the Bluejay quest, you must do the abovementioned ones. You'll need to do Stargazer and Maelstrom before you can access Bluejay. Stargazer will have players helping to repair the Stargazer's Memorial. Next is Maelstrom, which requires players to defend areas and bond with Strand sources within the Vex Incursion Zone.

The current Vex Incursion Zone rotates daily, and it's designed for multiple Fireteams. Watch for where this is, dive in, and complete the Maelstrom requirements. It won't take much work, but it will allow you to tackle Bluejay in Destiny 2.

To complete Bluejay in Destiny 2, you'll first visit Nimbus and get this whole quest chain started. The next step is to head into the current Vex Incursion Zone with a Strand subclass equipped.

This step must be taken to unlock the Shellcode Fragments and open a Terminal Overload Key Chest. This chest will give you the Polymorphic Engine, which is key to this quest.

The next step could be the longest part—completing the Partition: Hard Reset activity. You'll need to defuse a series of bombs, each with a timer. It can be difficult, but it's far from impossible.

Race to each bomb and disarm it before it can explode. Defeating the enemies will increase your time allowance, and it's a simple process to disarm the bomb.

Drive as fast as you can to each spot where enemies await, defeat them, and defuse the bomb before it explodes. After finishing this task, you return to the Hall of Heroes and repair Bluejay's memorial.

You'll speak to Quinn again, allowing you to unlock a Polymorphic Shellcode. To get this item, you complete Nimbus' Weekly Bounty. Speak to them and select the Weekly Bounty to tackle this content.

The reward is a Polymorphic Shellcode used in Partition: Hard Reset. You can use it during that event to earn a piece of Pinnacle rank gear, which will most likely upgrade most players as they work on improving their Power level in Destiny 2.

Mentioned above is all you need to do to unlock a Polymorphic Shellcode in Destiny 2. It's a useful item and not especially difficult to unlock as you journey through the post-game of Lightfall.

Poll : 0 votes