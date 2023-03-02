How to obtain Virtual Fighter Seal in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2's highly anticipated seventh expansion—Lightfall—went live on February 28, marking the franchise's sixth year. Lightfall's events indicate the beginning of an end to the Light and Darkness saga, playing a crucial part in shaping the title's exhilarating lore toward the future.

In addition to the new campaign, the popular DLC has brought a slew of new in-game content, including missions, player gear, maps, weaponry, as well as a new Season of Defiance. The year of Lightfall will include four content seasons, including the ongoing Season of Defiance, released periodically till Winter 2023.

Like every Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall allows players to complete a seal and earn a title by proving their worth. The Virtual Fighter Seal requires the completion of nine exciting challenges before a player is eligible to collect the associated title.

Furthermore, Bungie offers an exclusive souvenir that players can purchase if they earn the Virtual Fighter title before December 31. The next section states the requirements to unlock the rewards in Bungie's popular first-person shooter experience.

Completing the Virtual Fighter Seal in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Players must complete nine Triumphs on the seal to get credit for being a "Virtual Fighter" in Destiny 2's newest expansion. Fret not, as the challenges aren't tough to overcome. In fact, players will encounter a few while experiencing the main storyline.

Here's the list of Triumphs in the Virtual Fighter Seal and their in-game descriptions:

Neomuni Souvenirs: Trophies from Neomuna, Neptune.

Trophies from Neomuna, Neptune. Unfinished Business: Complete the Unfinished Business quest from Nimbus in Striders' Gate in Neomuna.

Complete the Unfinished Business quest from Nimbus in Striders' Gate in Neomuna. Restored and Remembered: Restore all the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna: Maelstrom, Bluejay, Strider, and Stargazer.

Restore all the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna: Maelstrom, Bluejay, Strider, and Stargazer. Terminal Treasures: At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress.

At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress. The Final Strand: Complete the “Final Strand” quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.

Complete the “Final Strand” quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. They're Not Dolls: Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belong in Striders' Gate.

Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belong in Striders' Gate. Master of Survival: Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.

Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty. Overclocked: Complete a Partition within 7 minutes.

Complete a Partition within 7 minutes. Honorary Cloud Strider: Claim all Rank rewards from Nimbus.

Players can view all the abovementioned Triumphs and their progress by going to Destiny 2's Journey menu, selecting Titles, and then Lightfall Triumphs.

After completing all the Triumphs, players can collect and equip the Virtual Fighter title. They will also become eligible for the Virtual Fighter Title Pin, which can be bought from the Bungie Rewards website. The estimated shipping window for the item is four to six months, and Bungie will send periodic emails to the buyer regarding the order's progress.

The item is a Bungie Rewards collectible, crafted using antiqued bronze metal (zinc alloy), part of Destiny's Official Pin Collection. This collectible can be pre-ordered for $23 on or before January 31, 2024. Die-hard fans can add this Virtual Fighter Title Pin to their collection as a prestigious token of their achievement in Destiny 2's Neomuna.

Destiny 2: Lightfall and Season of Defiance are live across all platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Poll : 0 votes