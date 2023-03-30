Destiny 2 error code Monkey: Possible fixes, causes, and more

In general, players encounter various errors in Destiny 2. Although the game is stable for the most part, gamers are no strangers to being booted out of activities every now and then. Whenever a player loses connectivity to the game or is unable to access it, they receive an error code, which can be used to easily troubleshoot the problem at hand.

Assigning a specific error code to a certain issue can often help players identify the probable cause behind it. So what is the error code Monkey? According to the official Bungie Help page, it signifies a general issue with the network. However, if the network error is on the client's end or on the server's isn't mentioned. This article will offer some possible fixes for that error code.

How to potentially fix Destiny 2 error code Monkey

Since Monkey is a general network error, the first thing you need to do is check the official Help page offered by the developers to see if there are any major server outages. Bungie is usually quick to notify players about any major downtimes via its Twitter handle. Here are a few things that you could try to fix the error:

Try restarting Destiny 2. Usually shutting down the application and launching it again solves such issues.

If that method mentioned doesn't work, try logging out of your Steam Client and logging back in before relaunching the game.

In most cases, the instructions provided above should solve the issue for good. However, if the problem still persists, try restarting all network devices like your modem/router.

If you're on a wireless connection, try switching to a wired connection. Usually, wired connections are more stable than wireless ones, so this could also work as a possible fix for the error.

If none of the methods mentioned above works, then it's recommended that you head over to the Bungie forum pages and post your issue there. You can also wait for a few hours before trying to log back into the game. Usually, network-related issues tend to rectify themselves over time, so waiting for a few hours might work as well.

Bungie has been facing major connectivity issues ever since Destiny 2 Lightfall went live. While the developers are continuously working hard to keep such problems at bay, they've been plaguing the game over the past few weeks, much to the disappointment of the community.

Although the servers do seem stable right now after the recent hotfixes, here's hoping that there's no major server outage in the upcoming few weeks in Destiny 2.

