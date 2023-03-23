When will Destiny 2 servers be back online? (March 23)

Bungie has once again taken down their official servers for a mid-week patch in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. Precisely seven days ago, the company held a similar maintenance period when players received Hotfix 7.0.0.5. It fixed various recurring problems in the game, such as invisible bugs, increased Exotic drops, Winterbite, and more.

Interestingly, the upcoming Hotfix will make adjustments to one of the most problematic enemies in the game, Threshers. Bungie's maintenance period for the upcoming Hotfix began earlier today at 7:00 am PDT server time and is expected to continue until 1:00 pm PDT. During this time, the official servers will stay down for four hours and fifteen minutes.

The company has been busy pumping out fixes and tweaks amidst the poor reception of the Lightfall campaign. However, the sudden announcement of the extended maintenance downtime has made the community wonder about all of these changes.

Destiny 2 server and maintenance downtime for all major regions (March 23)

Following a four-hour downtime, players will receive another mid-week patch in the form of Hotfix 7.0.0.6. While the file's estimated download size remains unknown, every PC client or console will receive an installation patch once it gets dispatched. Failing to get any updates will require everyone to restart their respective gaming clients and platforms.

All players have been removed from the official servers and in-game activities at 7:45 am PDT (UTC -7), as the maintenance kicked off 45 minutes prior, at 7:00 am PDT (UTC -7). The following list reveals the server uptime in all major regions:

India: 12:30 am (March 24)

12:30 am (March 24) China: 3:00 am (March 24)

3:00 am (March 24) UK: 7:00 pm (March 23)

7:00 pm (March 23) Australia: 6:00 am (March 24)

6:00 am (March 24) Brazil: 4:00 pm (March 23)

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.6



TIMELINE

❖ March 23

❖ Start: 7 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 7:45 AM

❖ Log in: 12 PM

❖ End: 1 PM



More info: UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.6TIMELINE❖ March 23❖ Start: 7 AM PDT (-7 UTC)❖ Player Removal: 7:45 AM❖ Log in: 12 PM❖ End: 1 PMMore info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.6 TIMELINE ❖ March 23 ❖ Start: 7 AM PDT (-7 UTC) ❖ Player Removal: 7:45 AM ❖ Log in: 12 PM ❖ End: 1 PM More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

As many might have noticed, all of the times mentioned above are two hours after the usual Destiny 2 reset time. This is quite similar to the downtime that was issued by Bungie last week for a mid-week patch in the form of 7.0.0.5. Players may likely receive error codes during the first 45 minutes of maintenance, from 7:00 am PDT to 7:45 am PDT.

Destiny Director @D2_Director



Total downtime: 4 hrs 15 mins



OFFLINE: March 23 at 7:45 AM PDT

🟢 ONLINE: March 23 at 12 PM PDT



Check for your local time Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.6 Maintenance TimelineTotal downtime: 4 hrs 15 minsOFFLINE: March 23 at 7:45 AM PDT🟢 ONLINE: March 23 at 12 PM PDTCheck for your local time mytime.io/7:45am/PDT Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.6 Maintenance Timeline Total downtime: 4 hrs 15 mins🔴 OFFLINE: March 23 at 7:45 AM PDT 🟢 ONLINE: March 23 at 12 PM PDTCheck for your local time mytime.io/7:45am/PDT https://t.co/a6gGfpVRM1

Given below is a list of server downtime durations in all major regions:

India: 8:15 pm (March 23) to 12:30 am (March 24)

8:15 pm (March 23) to 12:30 am (March 24) China: 10:45 pm (March 23) to 3:00 am (March 24)

10:45 pm (March 23) to 3:00 am (March 24) UK: 2:45 pm to 7:00 pm (March 23)

2:45 pm to 7:00 pm (March 23) Australia: 1:45 am (March 24) to 6:00 am (March 24)

1:45 am (March 24) to 6:00 am (March 24) Brazil: 11:45 pm to 4:00 pm (March 23)

Queue screen (Image via Destiny 2)

Similarly, third-party applications and websites that are directly tied to the game's API have been taken offline. Some of these include DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Light. gg, D2Gunsmith, D2checklist, Destiny Tracker, Bray.tech, and Bungie's official website. The complete patch notes on the latest Hotfix will be made available on Bungie's website in a few hours.

Things to expect after the Destiny 2 servers return

The Destiny 2 community seems to have gotten themselves beaten by an unannounced guest called Thresher since the launch of Lightfall. Due to this, Bungie and the official Twitter Support have addressed an upcoming change, where the Cabal ships and their turrets will deal less damage than before.

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team We know those Threshers were a little spicy, but you can do whatever you set your mind to, including not dying to Threshers, with tomorrow's hotfix. Don't let those dreams be dreams. We know those Threshers were a little spicy, but you can do whatever you set your mind to, including not dying to Threshers, with tomorrow's hotfix. Don't let those dreams be dreams. https://t.co/BEJfNK1tWi

Other known issues include unintended damage from Hunter's Marksman while having 3x Kinetic Surge mods equipped in leg pieces. Additionally, Khepri's Sting is also one-shotting Guardians inside a Void bubble, and Quicksilver Storm will deal 40% less damage to enemies in PvE.

Poll : 0 votes