Destiny 2 god roll guide: Prolonged Engagement for PvP and PvE 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has brought yet another playlist of weapons for everyone to get their hands on. Unlike the seasonal or world pool ones, these faction weapons are easy to get. However, this is also why Bungie usually puts in 24 perks across the last two columns.

The gear in question here is the Prolonged Engagement, a Stasis Kinetic 900 RPM Submachine Gun, which looks and shoots much like Death Adder. Since 900 RPM weapons seem to excel equally in PvP and PvE, there are a lot of playstyles that everyone can take with multiple perk combinations.

The article will discuss the best perks for Prolonged Engagement in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies on the writer's opinion.

Prolonged Engagement god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) How to get and usage

Prolonged Engagement can be obtained from clearing Vanguard playlist Strikes, as each completion can drop the weapon with a random perk. Being a Stasis weapon, players can either choose to use it for add (additional enemies) clears or double-dip on Champions.

The weapon's high fire rate has been tied to some new unique perks from Season 19, resulting in new playstyles inside high-tier Nightfall and Lost Sectors. With so many Kinetic Submachine Guns, Prolonged Engagement is a welcome primary addition besides powerful energy special weapons.

2) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 Prolonged Engagement PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, Prolonged Engagement shoots much like Death Adder since the sights are similar to their energy counterparts. However, perks like Headstone and Frenzy in the same column give many options, ranging from Stasis shard builds to add (additional enemies) clearing with mods.

The best perk combinations in Prolonged Engagement for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Handling and Stability on the weapon.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Subsistence for auto-reload on the weapon after kills.

Frenzy for 15% damage increase, 50 Handling, and 50 Reload Speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Other perks, such as Headstone, can generate Stasis crystals after precision kills, which can be used with ability loadouts. The new perk from Season 19, Target Lock, can increase the weapon's damage if players keep firing at the same enemy. While this is great against Overload Champions, the specific numbers are still unknown.

3) PvP god roll

Destiny 2 Prolonged Engagement PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Like multiple Lightweight Framed Submachine Guns in Destiny 2, Prolonged Engagement can be used against Guardians from close to medium range. However, getting the perfect perks for a decent PvP version of this weapon can be daunting.

As mentioned earlier, this Kinetic SMG has 24 perks, most of which are focused mainly on PvE. However, players can ignore some perks due to the 900 RPM archetype and make it work against Guardians with a high fire rate alone. The best perk combinations in Prolonged Engagement for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Range.

High Caliber Rounds for flinch enemies.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for Stability and Accuracy with the trigger pull.

Rangefinder for increased zoom, aim assist, and projectile speed.

Other combinations include Eye of the Storm and Killing Wind alongside Encore.

Poll : 0 votes