Destiny 2 god roll guide: Qullim's Terminus for PvP and PvE 

Bungie has been trying to push Machine Guns and make them valid since Destiny 2 Season 17. While most of them have become a little bit more potent for endgame content, players still prefer a different approach when it comes to utilizing Heavy ammo.

Amid all these changes comes a new weapon from King's Fall with a solid array of perks. The weapon in question is the new Machine Gun called Qullim's Terminus, which is a High Impact Framed weapon. It is also of the Stasis element and comes with perks such as Killing Tally and Headstone.

This article lists all the viable perks for this Machine Gun, both in terms of PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for Qullim's Terminus in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get

Qullim's Terminus is a 360 RPM weapon, which means that it has a fairly high amount of Impact and Range to offer.

While Machine Guns do hit harder due to heavy ammunition, certain archetypes are not meant to damage bosses or elite enemies. This especially includes Rapid Fire Framed 900 RPMs since their base Impact and Range are based around add-clearing rather than damaging elites.

The High Impact archetype, however, excels in both add-clearing and DPS departments. With the Machine Gun buff in Season 17 PvE, players can definitely use the weapon type inside high-tier activities.

As mentioned before, perks such as Headstone, Killing Tally, and even Firing Line create a wide range of choices for everyone. The former is great in a Stasis build, while the latter can melt elites and mini-bosses, given the right circumstances.

2) PvE god roll

Qullim's Terminus Machine Gun PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Qullim's Terminus can be a decent DPS unit in PvE, especially against Champion enemies. It deals over 9000 damage with precision shots, which can be further amplified by buffs such as Killing Tally and Firing Line.

Machine Guns also have Overload mods tied to them in Season 18, making their worth a bit higher in Nightfall, Lost Sectors, or Master Raids.

The best perks in Qullim's Terminus for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Range, Stability, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Heating Up for more Accuracy and Stability with final blows.

Killing Tally for 10% increase in damage with each kill, up to three times. However, the buff stays until the weapon is stowed and doesn't have a cooldown.

Unloading on a mini-boss after activating the Killing Tally perk would be a good idea. Other perks, such as Firing Line, can be great for damaging Champions while in a party of three. For a more solo approach, Headstone can create Stasis crystals, which can synergize with multiple Stasis Fragments.

3) PvP god roll

Qullim's Terminus god roll for PvP (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

There is no specific way to fight with a Heavy ammo weapon in Destiny 2 PvP. However, Machine Guns require a little more skill and aim than the likes of Rocket and Grenade Launchers. Hence, having increased Stability with Dynamic Sway Reduction and an added explosion with Firefly is a good idea for some quick kills.

Barrels and magazines don't matter, as the base damage from Machine Guns is enough to kill Guardians fast.

