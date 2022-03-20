Thoughtless god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Snipers have been known to lose their touch in Destiny 2 PvE, where the choice of players falls between the category of Grenade Launchers and Shotguns. Being one of the primary choices inside PvP, numerous adaptive framed weapons are known to have some of the best perks ideal for quick one-shot kills.

The latest Sniper Rifle from Season 16, Thoughtless, is another adaptive framed weapon with PvP and PvE-friendly perks. This makes it easier to use against bosses in PvE, especially when an individual is all out with heavy ammunition.

The following article breaks down the best perks for the Thoughtless Sniper Rifle that can be picked up from the War Table or Runic chests in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

All the best perks available for Thoughtless Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Thoughtless Sniper Rifle from War table (Image via Destiny 2)

Adaptive framed weapons are rare inside PvE, as few can keep up with the damage output. Since this archetype is based on stability and aim-assist, players tend to use it inside PvP. However, some perks can make even the lightest weapons the most powerful ones inside high-tier PvE.

Thoughtless is a Kinetic Legendary 90 RPM Adaptive framed weapon, which can be rolled with perks such as Rapid Hit and Focused Fury. Other perks such as Triple Tap and Headstone complement each other very well due to their precision synergy.

The best perks for Thoughtless inside PvE are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for extra stability while firing consecutive times on bosses.

Flared Magwell for increased stability and reload speed.

Rapid Hit for increased stability and reload speed after precision hits. This perk can be stacked five times.

Focused Fury for increased precision damage with the top half of the magazine, or Firing Line for increased precision damage while standing next to two or more fireteam members.

Thoughtless PvE perks (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

Focused Fury and Firing Line deal the same amount of precision damage to bosses, while the former perk is suitable for a more solo-based playstyle.

The best perks to go for inside PvP are:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil and handling.

Accurized for extra range.

Perpetual Motion for increased stability and handling while in motion. It can be stacked up to two times.

Snapshot Sights for increased aiming speed. It can be stacked with targeting mods.

One of the most efficient ways to grind for Thoughtless in Destiny 2 is to level up the War Table to 10 and decode the Umbral Engram for either the Sniper Rifle or Bows.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar