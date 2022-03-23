Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.4 official notes: Players can now hold more crafting elements, major PvP fixes, and more

With Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.4 here, Bungie will be looking to introduce a significant number of quality-of-life updates to the title.

The highlight of the patch will be the changes to crafting material storage, which was highly requested by players. However, the change might just be for this season and has a good chance of being reverted in the next one.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.0.4 should restart their console and try downloading the update.



Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: Destiny 2 maintenance is complete.Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.0.4 should restart their console and try downloading the update.Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… Destiny 2 maintenance is complete. Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.0.4 should restart their console and try downloading the update. Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi…

Moreover, Bungie has also tackled many issues with the PvP mode in this patch, as they are looking to fix a ton of problems with some of the multiplayer aspects of the game.

Destiny 2 fans looking for a detailed description of the hotfix can look up Bungie’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.4 official notes

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



If players still have issues, please report to the Help Forum: twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are aware that some players on PlayStation 5 are receiving CAT errors while attempting to sign in. We are currently investigating the issue. We are aware that some players on PlayStation 5 are receiving CAT errors while attempting to sign in. We are currently investigating the issue. This issue has been resolved. PS5 players will need to check for a Destiny 2 update to download today's hotfix.If players still have issues, please report to the Help Forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… This issue has been resolved. PS5 players will need to check for a Destiny 2 update to download today's hotfix.If players still have issues, please report to the Help Forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta…

1) Activities

Throne World

Fixed a networking issue that could cause the destructible Pyramid Crux object used in many activities to desync state between client and host, causing several issues and confusing players.

Fixed an issue where a third Altar could unintentionally be active on the map for a short period.

Gambit

Fixed an issue causing perks in Gambit PvP to use PvE values.

Vow of the Disciple

Fixed an issue where an unintentional symbol could appear where one of Rhulk's attacks met environment geometry.

Fixed an issue where players could earn a lore entry while only standing in front of one of two symbols.

Fixed an issue where players could shoot any symbol to pass the "kill" symbol check for the lore entry.

Fixed an issue where players could disrupt The Caretaker mid-wipe performance.

Fixed an issue where players could complete The Caretaker encounter, and the activity would not progress.

Fixed an issue where the Rhulk encounter would be soft locked if players spread Leeching Force as their final deposit occurs.

Fixed an issue where players could leave raid banners up by planting them as the encounter begins.

Fixed an issue where players could earn multiple lore entries by reloading checkpoints.

The Witch Queen Campaign

Fixed an issue where players could circumvent death in Legendary Campaign missions by leaving the fireteam and rejoining.

Fixed an issue preventing replayable nodes in The Witch Queen campaign from appearing on the Throne World map for a small portion of players.

Fixed the displayed possible rewards for Legend difficulty for The Ghosts to include Ascendant Alloy.

PsiOps Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue where Champions were inconsistently spawning in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players should report any issues with these features to the Help forum: Destiny 2 Vendors, Item Perks and Mods, and Subclass options have been re-enabled on Web, Mobile, and Third-Party Apps.Players should report any issues with these features to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… Destiny 2 Vendors, Item Perks and Mods, and Subclass options have been re-enabled on Web, Mobile, and Third-Party Apps. Players should report any issues with these features to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi…

2) UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where some items were being highlighted as new incorrectly, which had negative impacts on performance.

Fixed an issue where general game performance could stutter or drop in framerate while character inventory UI was loading.

3) Investment

Economy

Fixed an issue that was causing Gambit weapon and armor focusing on costing more than expected.

Rahool's destination materials now are sold for stacks of five for one Legendary Shard, matching Spider's previous exchange rates.

Fixed an issue that was still allowing Weapon Telemetries to drop.

Fixed an issue where a Vanguard bounty, The Harder They Fall, could only be progressed in strikes.

Fixed an issue where the Omega catalyst boost was rewarding 3x progress instead of 4x.

Fixed an issue where the Legendary Campaign emblem, A Higher Truth, could not be equipped on platforms where the player doesn't own The Witch Queen.

Players who found themselves unable to unlock or acquire a Light subclass should now be able to do so.

Players should find the associated pursuits in their inventory when first entering orbit, with space remaining for the associated pursuit.

Fixed an issue where the Ritual of the Season Triumph could be progressed with PvE kills outside of Vanguard playlists.

Fixed an issue where Seasonal quest steps could be blocked if players had reached the Psionic Intel inventory limit.

Fixed an issue where Nightfalls were giving inconsistent reputation bonuses when reaching a platinum score.

Weapon Crafting

Increased Element crafting currency caps.

Fixed an issue where the Sleight of Hand trait perk had incorrect crafting requirements.

Seals

Fixed an issue where the Moments of Triumph 2021 title could not be equipped.

4) Gameplay

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Explosive Personality Grenade Launcher was not using the correct RPM stat for wave frames.

Fixed an issue where The Logic ornament for The Lament appeared backwards.

Fixed an issue where The Lament and Worldline Zero were not networking their attacks correctly.

Fixed an issue where a faint box would be visible around the hip-fire reticle when using Osteo Striga or Forerunner.

All Glaives now reach full charge after four successful projectile hits instead of six.

Armor

Fixed an issue where the previous reduction of melee recharge rate for Graviton Forfeit was erroneously applying in PvE activities.

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Titan Helmet, Loreley Splendor, would consume class ability energy upon death without spawning a Sunspot(as in the case of taking enough damage to fully deplete your health while you still have any shields).

Players must first acquire Vow of the Disciple raid mods before they can be applied to armor from that raid.

Fixed an issue where some armor was not appearing on the Appearance Customization screen, even after it had been unlocked with Synthweave.

Fixed an issue where some Rare armor sets could be infused.

Fixed an issue where focusing on an Umbral Engram could sometimes give the wrong armor to Warlocks.

Abilities

Boss combatants no longer take additional melee damage while frozen by Stasis.

Sentinel Titan's Bastion barricade now takes 20% increased damage from player sources.

This damage bonus stacks with other sources of anti-emplacement damage like the Hakke Breach Armaments origin trait or Anti-Barrier Rounds.

Targets with Void invisibility active now ping the radar for 0.6 seconds every 3 seconds until invisibility ends. Normal radar visibility rules still apply (i.e., double jumping or sprinting pings the radar).

Fixed an issue where Child of the Old Gods could damage some targets through immunity shields.

5) Platforms

PC

Fixed an issue where some overlays could cause game crashes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu