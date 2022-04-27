Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 full patch notes: Renewal Grasps nerf, Skip Grenade changes, and more 

The tenth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen has hit the sandbox alongside the Hotfix version of 4.0.1.1. Players from all around the world are waiting for this year's Guardian Games, as Season 16 has reached its final stages.

With seasonal challenges concluding this week as well, the upcoming TWAB might hold some interesting news for both the Guardian Games and next season. However, things don't end there as the company is also gearing up for a massive change in raid and dungeon rotation alongside legendary farming.

Tom Warren @tomwarren twitter.com/tomwarren/stat… Tom Warren @tomwarren update on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen performance issues. It looks like Destiny 2 may have a memory leak issue, not drivers. Memory usage shoots up after a few hours in the game, and stuttering starts when RAM usage is high and gets worse and worse until you restart the game update on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen performance issues. It looks like Destiny 2 may have a memory leak issue, not drivers. Memory usage shoots up after a few hours in the game, and stuttering starts when RAM usage is high and gets worse and worse until you restart the game https://t.co/sqEN4tvfU3 Bungie has now confirmed it has finally fixed the memory leak on Destiny 2 for PC with hotfix 4.0.1.1 released today Bungie has now confirmed it has finally fixed the memory leak on Destiny 2 for PC with hotfix 4.0.1.1 released today 🙏 twitter.com/tomwarren/stat…

The following article lists down all the changes done with the version of 4.0.1.1 Hotfix in the latest weekly reset on April 26.

Patch notes for Destiny 2 version 4.0.1.1 fix memory leak issues while nerfing Renewal Grasps and Axion Bolts

The latest patch notes for the 4.0.1.1 update don't do any favors for the Hunters in PvP. While Duskfield paired up with Renewal Grasps might have been the go-to loadout for any Hunter mains inside PvP over the last few weeks, Bungie has completely nerfed its stats to the ground.

In addition, the Void tracking Grenades Axion Bolt, had its base cooldown increased from 91 seconds to 152 seconds. Here are the full patch notes for 4.0.1.1:

1) Activities

Lightblade (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where killing Hive Ghost was granting more than one revive token in activities.

Fixed an issue where Grandmaster The Lightblade and Birthplace of the Vile were not contributing to the Total Conquest Triumph.

2) PvP

Fixed an issue allowing players to exit the play area on Eternity.

3) Gambit

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where killing the Envoys would not drop the Primeval's shield.

Fixed an issue where the Primeval would not appear after banking 100 Motes.

4) Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Hunter's Renewal Grasps (Image via Destiny 2)

Synthoceps: Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancement perk prevented shattering an encased player with an uncharged melee.

Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancement perk prevented shattering an encased player with an uncharged melee. Renewal Grasps: While equipped, Renewal Grasps now increase the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62 seconds to 152 seconds.

While equipped, Renewal Grasps now increase the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62 seconds to 152 seconds. The outgoing damage penalty applied to players within the Renewal Grasps' Duskfield Grenade has been reduced from 50% to 20%.

Damage remains unchanged vs PvE combatants.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where The Summoner Auto Rifle on Saint-14's rank reputation is missing a Masterwork.

5) Abilities

Titan Offensive Bulwark (Image via Destiny 2)

The Offensive Bulwark Void Aspect now grants 60% less bonus Grenade energy regeneration in PvP game modes.

Titan Barricade's base cooldown when the Bastion Void Aspect is equipped is now 82 seconds, up from 53 seconds. This matches the recharge rate of Warlock Rift.

Skip Grenade Impact damage reduced from 8 to 4. Skip Grenade tracking strength now begins to decrease after 1 second, down to 50% strength after 3 seconds.

Axion Bolt base cooldown increased from 91 seconds to 152 seconds.

Whisper of Chains now provides 15% bonus damage resistance against players when near a Stasis crystal, down from 25%. This remains unchanged against PvE targets.

6) General

Stability and Crash Fixes: Fixed a memory leak contributing to crashes and instability.

Fixed a memory leak contributing to crashes and instability. Reduced the text chat spam throttle to allow for more messages to be sent by a player before receiving the "You're sending messages too quickly!" message.

Destiny 2 Season 17 is set to release on May 24, 2022.

