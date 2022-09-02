Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2 full patch notes: Heavy Grenade Launchers activated, Resilience fix, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has been quite eventful for both players and Bungie. While players have been facing glitches, bugs, and unintended damage numbers in the sandbox, Bungie can't seem to catch a break, with the King's Fall launch adding more pressure.

However, with little more than a week since the season's launch, the company eventually pulled through with a bunch of patch notes.

Hotfix 6.2.0.2 has a lot of fixes for the ongoing sandbox, which involves Grenade Launchers, Warlock's and Titan's Resilience, Hunter's resistance while being in super, and more.

This article lists all the official Destiny 2 patch notes posted by Bungie on their official website.

Heavy Grenade Launcher fix, Resilience, Hunter Resistance, and more in Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2

1) Activities

I) Expedition

Fixed an issue where the treasured object could be duplicated. This was contributing to inflation across the intergalactic economy, and we can't have that.

II) Duality

Fixed an issue where A Single Thread quest did not finish if players completed Duality on Master difficulty.

III) King’s Fall

Fixed an issue where DPS for Golgoroth sometimes didn't end properly.

Fixed an issue where King's Fall Carries stat tracker mentions Seasonal carries instead of weekly carries.

Fixed an issue where the total badge count was incorrect.

2) Gameplay and Investment

I) Armor

Reduced damage resistance tiers in PvP (used by Omnioculus and Whisper of Chains)

Tier 1: 10% to 2.5%

Tier 2: 15% to 5%

Tier 3: 20% to 7.5%

Tier 4: 25% to 10%

II) Weapons

Fixed an issue where certain Bows would reload themselves while stowed.

Fixed an issue where having Quicksilver Storm in grenade mode could cause excess recoil on other weapons and other badness.

Fixed an issue where the Season 18 Seasonal Machine Gun and Sidearm had two Masterwork slots.

Fixed an issue where most Heavy Grenade Launchers were doing significantly more damage than intended.

III) Abilities

Fixed an issue where the Combination Blow melee ability was able to continually stagger boss combatants.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow's melee damage scalar was also applying to Tempest Strike.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow's melee energy regeneration bonus was also applied while Tempest Strike was equipped.

Developer Note: Typically, we do not normalize melee ability regeneration rates for melee modifications like Tempest Strike or Consecration, as most of our melee abilities have a relatively small delta in base cooldown times between them. However, because the cooldown reduction on Combination Blow is so significant and integral to the base melee's behavior, we chose to do so here in order to have a better grasp on where Tempest Strike lies in terms of efficacy and uptime, which would have been difficult with a potentially 15-second cooldown time.

Fixed an issue where the damage resistance provided by the Flow State Aspect and Arc Staff Super while dodging was significantly higher than intended in PvP.

Fixed an issue where the Striker and Stormcaller subclasses were not benefiting from resilience-based PvE damage resistance and incoming flinch reduction.

Fixed an issue where Tempest Strike could retain its energy when activated after sliding off of a ledge.

3) Power and Progression

Fixed an issue where completing the Master Ketchcrash weekly challenge didn't award gear.

4) Storefront

Removed The Loyal Companion charity emote from mistakenly appearing in the archive.

5) Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue on Stadia where some settings labels were missing under the Vehicles section.

6) General

Fixed an issue that would sometimes show ornaments as owned, even though they were not.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to claim Prime Rewards from Amanda Holliday.

Fixed an issue where a very loud sound plays when a team wipes to Golgoroth's Drained of Light mechanic.

Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder content will run from August 23, 2022, until December 6, 2022.

