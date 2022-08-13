Destiny 2 leaks hint at an upcoming new destination and a possible new alien race

Destinations keep moving in and out of the Destiny 2 directory. Over the years, some of these locations have been both vaulted and unvaulted. Savathûn's Throne World was a new location that was added with the last expansion campaign.

Recently, there was a leak that hinted at the introduction of a completely new destination in the game. However, it's unclear if this destination will be a part of the Lightfall expansion or the one after that. But if the leaks are to be believed, then a new playable destination is definitely on the cards for Destiny 2.

When is the new destination coming to Destiny 2?

As mentioned before, it's currently unclear when this new location will be coming to the game. Every time a new expansion is introduced into the game, a new landing destination has been added to the list. Europa was added with Beyond Light, and Savathûn's Throne World was added with the Witch Queen expansion.

Keeping this in mind, there is a high probability that the Lightfall and Final Shape expansions will bring two new landing destinations along with them. While this doesn't provide enough information about when the new destination will arrive, there's relevant data in the leaked files pointing towards something rather interesting.

This new landing destination will most likely have an alien race that is apparently friendly towards humans. The reason why they are friendly is still unclear, because they haven't been seen until now, nor have they been mentioned before. In fact, even the name of this alien race is under wraps.

Apparently, this race will help Guardians learn and unlock a new subclass in the game. This new subclass could be the Darkness subclass that's being discussed intensely within the community. Since the leaks mention a new subclass, it can be assumed that this new landing destination will be added to the game with Destiny 2 Lightfall itself.

This alien race is also believed to possess an artifact that the Witness is desperately looking for. It is assumed that this artifact can turn the tables in the war between Light and Darkness, so it's understandable that the Witness desires it.

The leaks also mention the existence of another place that is very similar to Venus. The location is said to have Titan cities, but the information also states that no playable area has been completed yet.

Since these are leaks, all of the information mentioned above should be taken with a pinch of salt. Bungie will be organizing a showcase on August 23, where they will talk about Destiny 2 Season 18 as well as the Lightall expansion. Guardians will have to wait until then to determine the authenticity of the information provided by various leaks.

In summary, the battle between Light and Darkness is likely to take an interesting turn soon. For now, Guardians can only wield one Darkness subclass in Destiny 2, and despite multiple nerfs, it's still quite powerful. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming subclass works, especially in comparison to the already existing subclasses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S