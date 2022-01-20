Destiny 2 Legacy Collection: Added content, exotics, and more

It is a known fact now that Bungie tends to vault most of Destiny 2's content with the arrival of a new expansion.

While Beyond Light saw the vaulting of significant locations and pinnacle weapons, the coming of Witch Queen will send the Forsaken campaign alongside the Tangled Shore in the DCV (Destiny Content Vault).

On January 18, Bungie released another edition of Destiny 2 on PC, called Legacy Collection. It is a 60$ bundle that contains The Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light.

Buying one of each of these expansions will cost a bit more than buying the collection. This will help any newcomer gain access to stasis alongside raids and dungeons.

Contents available inside the Destiny 2 Legacy Collection

Destiny 2 Forsaken is free to play right now until February 22nd, 2022. But once Witch Queen arrives, it will be vaulted alongside Tangled Shore and story missions. Any seasonal content from Year 4 will become unavailable as well.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame You're DJing at The Empty Tank, Tangled Shore's hottest club.



What's your set-closing song? You're DJing at The Empty Tank, Tangled Shore's hottest club.What's your set-closing song? https://t.co/dJVJscZbfO

However, Bungie will be launching the "Forsaken Pack," which will include the Shattered Throne, story missions, and raids for anyone who missed the Year 2 content. The three expansions that will be added to the Legacy Collection are:

Beyond Light

Forsaken Pack

Shadowkeep

Purchasing this edition will unlock three exotics at the start, with the choice of playing either one of the three stories at first. All newcomers will need a stasis subclass for endgame content, alongside raids and dungeon gear from all three expansions. Some might say that the price tag of 60$ is worth the content.

The three Exotics from the Forsaken Pack can be acquired using the Forsaken Ciphers provided to the players. It will also contain the Shattered Throne dungeon and the Last Wish raid. Naturally, everyone will get access to exotic weapons like Wish Ender, One Thousand Voices, and Ace of Spades.

While Shadowkeep and Beyond Light won't be going away in DCV (Destiny Content Vault), Bungie might've thought it would be a good idea to release a pack with every expansion in it. This makes things clearer for newer players who aren't familiar with the story's chronology.

