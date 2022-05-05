Destiny 2 players have found a way to quickly farm The Title SMG in Guardian Games 2022 

Introduced with this year's Destiny 2 Guardian Games, The Title SMG is already making a mark in the sandbox. This 750 RPM Void weapon is an aggressive Framed gear with some impressive PvE perks and traits. However, there have been a few issues regarding the drop rate of the weapon.

After completing the Best in Class quest for the introduction of the Guardian Games, players weren't able to get The Title to drop from activities and the podium. Bungie's Community Manager addressed the issue, followed by a fix from the company hours later.

The community, in turn, has found an efficient way to farm The Title SMG, which guarantees a god roll for everyone.

The most efficient way to farm The Title in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

Hey, Guardians, quick heads up! We are aware of reports of The Title SMG for Guardian Games not dropping, follow @BungieHelp for more as the team investigates. Let us know if you've gotten it to drop and if you haven't, how long have you been playing? The more info, the better!

Before The Title was introduced in the Destiny 2 sandbox, players were already breezing through activities with the help of another Void SMG called, Funnelweb. While the newest weapon might not fall in the same category of archetypes, it does many things better than the 900 RPM Lightweight Framed weapon.

After Bungie gave away curated perks like Grave Robber and Vorpal Weapon, the community got into the grind of getting the god roll weapon and trying it out in high-tier content. The most efficient way to farm The Title Submachine Gun is by depositing medals on the podium. Typically, everything eventually leads back to collecting the primary currency, Laurels.

We've resolved the following:

❖ The Title SMG will drop randomly with Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance.

❖ The Guardian Games playlists will progress Deepsight Weapons and Levels.

Report to the Help Forum if you're still having issues.



❖ The Title SMG will drop randomly with Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance.



❖ The Guardian Games playlists will progress Deepsight Weapons and Levels.



You will also see a finely tuned drop rate that is a little bit higher than originally intended to make up for yesterday. Again, we know it can be frustrating to not see the work behind the scenes, so we CANNOT overstate how thankful we are for your patience. Now go kick butt.

Collecting enough Laurels will grant players the ability to purchase certain quests based on difficulties. The one that proved to be quite efficient for The Title's farming is the "Platinum Cards: Raids," which surprisingly counts dungeon encounters.

The most suitable dungeon is the Prophecy, which can be accessed from the Tower. The first encounter with the Phalanx Echo boss takes about 5-10 minutes, depending on the fire team and builds. Completing three of the same encounter by switching checkpoints will grant a Platinum medal from the card.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We’ve resolved the following:



❖ The Title SMG will drop randomly with Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance.



❖ The Guardian Games playlists will progress Deepsight Weapons and Levels.



Report to the Help Forum if you’re still having issues. We’ve resolved the following:❖ The Title SMG will drop randomly with Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance.❖ The Guardian Games playlists will progress Deepsight Weapons and Levels.Report to the Help Forum if you’re still having issues.

The drop pool of The Title SMG is not bound to only Platinum cards, as the community has reported getting multiple copies of the same weapon by depositing a Silver medal. Completing the encounter will grant a Silver medal, which adds up to three Silver medals and one Platinum for a single card.

Players can repeat this process while rotating the Phalanx Echo checkpoint until they get a god roll with The Title.

