Destiny 2 Season 19 leaks: Story, title, Dungeon, Exotics, and more

Bungie's secrecy regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 season has resulted in severe backlash from the community. Seeing how each season has been lackluster with similar models, the playerbase claims that keeping fans in the dark doesn't make any sense. Fortunately, numerous leaks and data mines keep things interesting during these dry times.

With only four days remaining before the new season officially hits the servers, players are eager to know what to expect with the new season. Thankfully, a few reputed data miners leaked the possible title and storyline for the upcoming season, alongside weapons, Dungeons, Exotics, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Destiny 2 leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt. Everything mentioned below should also be considered major spoilers.

Additional leaks hint at Destiny 2 Season 19 title, theme, weapons, story, and much more

1) Seasonal title and story

Hive gods (Image via Destiny 2)

As revealed by multiple leakers and Bungie themselves in the past, it seems that Season 19 will indeed revolve around Rasputin. The season will be titled "Season of Tyranny," where the primary enemies will be Xivu Arath and her Hives, alongside Vex.

The rumored final mission involves what appears to be the Exo version of Rasputin, as Guardians will have to rescue them from Xivu Arath. Unfortunately, they eventually died after saving Ana Bray from a counterattack. There are also rumors of a three-player activity taking place on Europa, the Cosmodrome, and The Moon.

2) Dungeon and weapons

Panoptes of the Infinite Forest (Image via Destiny 2)

Based on these leaks, players can expect the Season 19 Dungeon to take place in Volatis, and the final boss to have the same model along the lines of Quria or Panoptes. Hence, it can be assumed that the Dungeon will be Vex-themed, with the RNG Exotic drop likely being a Solar Auto Rifle.

The weapon pools will feature Hand Cannon, Auto Rifle, Trace Rifle, Shotgun, Heavy Grenade Launcher, and Sword. Typically, each weapon will have a Vex-themed appearance, along with perks such as Reconstruction, Recombination, and Redirection.

3) Seasonal Exotic and weapons

Season of Plunder Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

Just like every other season, it seems that the seasonal Exotic available in the Pass will be a 900 RPM Kinetic Submachine Gun. Other seasonal Legendary weapons will include Pulse Rifle, Scout, Linear Fusion Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and Glaive.

It has also been added that the Rocket Launcher will receive an Explosive Light perk.

4) Seasonal and Dungeon armor pieces

Duality armor pieces (Image via Destiny 2)

Due to the upcoming season being Rasputin-themed, the armor pieces in Season 19 will also have a Braytech-styled physical appearance. The ornaments, on the other hand, have been rumored to be Rasputin-themed.

Dungeon armor pieces will be of the SUROS faction, as the activity might also drop a Ship and a Sparrow upon opening up chests or completing a mission.

5) Craftable IKELOS and Seraph weapons

The IKELOS SMG (Image via Destiny 2)

Alongside these new weapons, players might see both the IKELOS and Seraph weapons as craftable options in the Enclave. While the perk option remains unknown, players will be looking at a total of 11 new craftable weapons, alongside six more seasonals from Season 19.

