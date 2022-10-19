Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Crude Cipher Fragments: How to get, uses, and more

The Season of Plunder in Destiny 2 has introduced many pirate-themed elements to the game. From armor sets to weapons, every new item this season has a pirate-y feel to it. As Guardians progress through the Star Chart, which also happens to be the seasonal vendor, they'll come across Treasure Beacons.

Three Treasure Beacons on the Star Chart unlock at reputation levels 7, 10, and 16, respectively. These new Treasure Beacons are nothing but a series of quests that lead to good loot at the end of the line. Interestingly, the first two Treasure Beacons may reward players with one Crude Cipher Fragment each. While that does cover the acquisition process for these Crude Cipher Fragments, what does one do with it?

How to use a Crude Cipher Fragment in Destiny 2

As mentioned above, Guardians will be able to obtain one Crude Cipher Fragment each from the Cryptic Quatrains I and Cryptic Quatrains II questlines that are activated by picking up the Small and the Medium Treasure Beacons from the Star Chart, respectively.

These two Fragments can be easily located in the Captain's Atlas. After completing the Cryptic Quatrains III quest that can be acquired by picking up the Large Treasure Beacon from the Star Chart in Destiny 2, Guardians will finally be able to use the Crude Cipher Fragments in-game.

With these Crude Cipher Fragments slotted into the Captain's Atlas, a new secret compartment will open in the Atlas itself, where Guardians will have to enter three Fallen House symbols in the correct order. The correct sequence is as follows:

House of Dusk on the left.

House Salvation in the middle.

House of Light on the right.

With this sequence finally completed, Guardians will then receive the penultimate stage of the Cryptic Quatrains questline. The remainder of this quest takes place within the Cosmodrome itself. The best part is, at the end of the quest, Guardians are rewarded with a brand new Exotic Sparrow known as Charge of Light.

This is the entire process for the usage of the Crude Cipher Fragments in Destiny 2. Strangely, this is possibly the first time that Bungie has sent Guardians on a treasure hunting spree, and, interestingly enough, they've managed to get the overall process correct.

While Season of Plunder has its own attractions in place, the Festival of the Lost is currently active in the game as well. This Halloween event will last for a little over two weeks and Guardians will be able to chase down different spooky monsters in Haunted Sectors to search for Candy and manifest spectral pages. The latter is tied to several triumphs in the Event Card this season.

Completing these Haunted Sectors is a quick way for Guardians to get their hands on the event's sniper rifle known as Mechabre. The Aggressive Frame sniper was spotted in the game files some time ago, but its name was only released yesterday alongside the event's launch. Although the event had a rocky start full of bugs and other issues, the Halloween celebrations are currently in full swing during Destiny 2's Season of Plunder.

Poll : 0 votes