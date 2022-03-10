Destiny 2 server downtime for March 10 revealed

Three weeks after one of the biggest releases of Destiny 2, Bungie will be implementing a second patch to the sandbox. The Hotfix version of 4.0.0.3 is scheduled to go live with the upcoming daily reset on March 10. Typically, players will also experience downtime for smoother sailings in the release.

As per the official announcement from Bungie's official support Twitter account, the expected maintenance will start at 5:00 am Pacific Standard Time. However, everyone will be removed from any ongoing activity at 6:45 am Pacific (1445 UTC).

The official servers are expected to back up during the daily reset alongside the Hotfix.

Destiny 2 downtime for server maintenance and when will it come back up

The Destiny 2 community is no stranger to downtime before and after a big update. Before the start of The Witch Queen, Bungie took down their servers for a total of 14 hours. So it is only natural for a live service game to have a few hiccups before a patch gets along the path.

The official downtime for the upcoming Hotfix 4.0.0.3 is as follows:

Australia: 1:45 am to 4:00 am (March 11)

UK: 2:45 pm to 5:00 pm (March 10)

India: 8:15 pm to 10:30 pm (March 10)

China: 10:45 pm (March 10) to 1:00 am (March 11)

While there haven't been any official patch notes on 4.0.0.3, many claim the changes to be improvements in drop rates. Bungie's Community Manager Liana Ruppert confirmed that the upcoming Hotfix will replace the bugged Ascendant Alloys on Master Rahool, making it more accessible from next week.

Liana Ruppert @DirtyEffinHippy



reddit.com/r/DestinyTheGa… Heads up about the bug with Rahool not pondering enough orbs (Ascendant Alloys). We will be fixing this in tomorrow's Hotfix, so it shouldn't be a problem next week. We're also adding a one-time purchase of 2 Ascendant Alloys for the price of one. More: Heads up about the bug with Rahool not pondering enough orbs (Ascendant Alloys). We will be fixing this in tomorrow's Hotfix, so it shouldn't be a problem next week. We're also adding a one-time purchase of 2 Ascendant Alloys for the price of one. More:reddit.com/r/DestinyTheGa…

Other changes include the much-awaited name-change feature that got disabled last year with Season of the Lost. However, players will change their in-game display names once the Hotfix gets released with the daily reset. This will only apply to everyone once.

Wellspring might also see some tweaking in its loot pool, where players might get more drops after finishing the activity. Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn said the following regarding the Wellspring drops:

"In a patch targeting next week, we will be increasing the drop chances for weapons in Wellspring, and adding bad luck protection for both getting a standard drop and getting a Deepsight resonate version of a weapon."

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (March 10) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.0.3.Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (March 10) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.0.3. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Players can expect the official patch notes to be released minutes after the daily reset and 4.0.0.3 goes live.

Edited by Srijan Sen