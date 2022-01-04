Destiny 2 server maintenance: Date, time, maintenance break, and more for all regions

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has returned to work after a week out on Christmas break. Therefore, they have decided to shut down the Destiny 2 servers to perform server maintenance.

Usually, Destiny 2's server maintenance happens when the game releases a significant update. However, after long holidays, Bungie tends to shut down the game for a few hours to ensure their servers are in order.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

__

Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 8 AM (1600 UTC).

__

More info: [_ Today (January 4) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance.__Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 8 AM (1600 UTC).__More info: [_ help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… ] __ Today (January 4) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance. __ Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 8 AM (1600 UTC). __ More info: [_help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…] __

The maintenance break will be quite long. As a result, the final few minutes of the ongoing Dawning event will be cut down significantly for players.

Everything Destiny 2 players need to know regarding the January 4 server maintenance

Destiny 2 is set to have scheduled maintenance on January 4, 2022. Maintenance starts at 5:00 am PST and will end at 9:00 am PST.

While the maintenance is set to begin at 5:00 am PST, players will still be able to play the game until 5:45 am PST. However, beyond that time, players will be removed from the game.

Destiny 2 players will be able to log back into the game once again at 8:00 am PST. However, players will be placed in queues and might experience connection issues. Server maintenance will officially conclude at 9:00 am PST. That is when all services will be resumed normally.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



At 8 AM PDT (1600 UTC), players will be able to log into Destiny 1 and 2. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Destiny 1 and 2 are being brought offline for expected maintenance.At 8 AM PDT (1600 UTC), players will be able to log into Destiny 1 and 2. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Destiny 1 and 2 are being brought offline for expected maintenance.At 8 AM PDT (1600 UTC), players will be able to log into Destiny 1 and 2. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

It is still unknown whether this maintenance is set to introduce any new features or just ordinary server maintenance. This is because Bungie went on Christmas holidays in the past week.

Therefore, there have been no updates regarding the game since then. Usually, if any significant changes are expected, Bungie notifies the players beforehand. Thus, in all probability, this is scheduled maintenance with nothing big incoming.

Maintenance time for each major region

China: 9:00 pm (January 4) to 1:00 am (January 5)

India: 6:30 pm (January 4) to 10:30 pm (January 4)

United Kingdom: 1:00 pm (January 4) to 5:00 pm (January 4)

Australia: 12:00 am (January 5) to 4:00 am (January 5)

The only problem players might encounter is that the Dawning 2021 event will be cut short due to this maintenance. The Dawning 2021 event in Destiny 2 is set to end on January 4, 2022.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp For the duration of today's Destiny 1 and 2 server maintenance, sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store. For the duration of today's Destiny 1 and 2 server maintenance, sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, players will not have time to deliver the last-minute cookies because of the three-hour maintenance break. Many Destiny 2 players usually leave trivial tasks such as collecting loot for the last moment. This sudden maintenance break will leave a lot of players unhappy for sure.

Edited by Srijan Sen