Destiny 2 server maintenance: Date, time, maintenance break, and more for all regions

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has returned to work after a week out on Christmas break. Therefore, they have decided to shut down the Destiny 2 servers to perform server maintenance.
Usually, Destiny 2's server maintenance happens when the game releases a significant update. However, after long holidays, Bungie tends to shut down the game for a few hours to ensure their servers are in order.
The maintenance break will be quite long. As a result, the final few minutes of the ongoing Dawning event will be cut down significantly for players.
Everything Destiny 2 players need to know regarding the January 4 server maintenance
Destiny 2 is set to have scheduled maintenance on January 4, 2022. Maintenance starts at 5:00 am PST and will end at 9:00 am PST.
While the maintenance is set to begin at 5:00 am PST, players will still be able to play the game until 5:45 am PST. However, beyond that time, players will be removed from the game.
Destiny 2 players will be able to log back into the game once again at 8:00 am PST. However, players will be placed in queues and might experience connection issues. Server maintenance will officially conclude at 9:00 am PST. That is when all services will be resumed normally.
It is still unknown whether this maintenance is set to introduce any new features or just ordinary server maintenance. This is because Bungie went on Christmas holidays in the past week.
Therefore, there have been no updates regarding the game since then. Usually, if any significant changes are expected, Bungie notifies the players beforehand. Thus, in all probability, this is scheduled maintenance with nothing big incoming.
Maintenance time for each major region
China: 9:00 pm (January 4) to 1:00 am (January 5)
India: 6:30 pm (January 4) to 10:30 pm (January 4)
United Kingdom: 1:00 pm (January 4) to 5:00 pm (January 4)
Australia: 12:00 am (January 5) to 4:00 am (January 5)
The only problem players might encounter is that the Dawning 2021 event will be cut short due to this maintenance. The Dawning 2021 event in Destiny 2 is set to end on January 4, 2022.
However, players will not have time to deliver the last-minute cookies because of the three-hour maintenance break. Many Destiny 2 players usually leave trivial tasks such as collecting loot for the last moment. This sudden maintenance break will leave a lot of players unhappy for sure.