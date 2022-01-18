Destiny 2 server maintenance (January 18th): Downtime, weekly reset, and more

In preparation for a new week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Bungie will hold yet another maintenance. After a full seven days of Iron Banner action, it is time to cool down inside the Corrupted strike in the Nightfall pool. Similar to other resets every week, this time will be no different as Bungie will hold scheduled downtime before the reset.

Unlike last week, Destiny 2 won't have any hotfixes. Instead, it will be the usual downtime starting at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) until 8:00 AM (1600 UTC). Players will be automatically logged out from any ongoing activity between these periods.

Destiny 2 server maintenance for weekly reset (January 18-25)

With the upcoming weekly reset in Season of the Lost, players will get the Corrupted strike in the Nightfall pool, double Nightfall rewards upon completion, and Crucible Mayhem. Trials of Osiris are also scheduled to return since Saint-14 did not host it during Iron Banner week.

Destiny 2 upcoming content in the weekly reset (Image via Bungie)

On January 18, 2022, Bungie will be starting maintenance at 5:00 AM PST (1300 UTC) for Destiny 1 and 2. However, players won't be logged out during this time. The logout process will start at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) until 8:00 AM (1600 UTC), where all logins will be disabled for Destiny Item Manager, Bungie App Store, and the official site.

However, the servers are scheduled to be up an hour before the reset, provided everything goes as planned. In a few weeks, the community witnesses a downtime until the reset if any major patch goes live, but not this time. Details on the downtime for each major region are as follows:

India: 7:15 PM (January 18) to 9:30 PM (January 18).

UK: 1:15 PM (January 18) to 4:00 PM (January 18).

China: 9:45 PM (January 18) to 12:00 AM (January 19).

Australia 12:45 AM (January 19) to 3: 00 AM (January 19).

Players can log back into all applications alongside the main game at 1600 UTC.

