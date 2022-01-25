Destiny 2 server maintenance (January 25): Downtime, weekly reset, and more

Destiny 2 Season 15 will enter its last week in January 2022, where players inch closer to the epilogue. While Bungie has not revealed anything they have in store for the last few weeks before Witch Queen, the tension is still high within the residents of Dreaming City.

Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 8 AM (1600 UTC).



Like other weeks, Bungie will take Destiny 2 servers down before the start of a new reset. Players can expect the Devil's Lair Nightfall, bonus Infamy Gambit ranks, and other new challenges once it gets back up.

The usual maintenance will start at 5 am PST (1300 UTC) for Destiny 1 and 2. However, users will be logged out of any ongoing activities from 5.45 am (1345 UTC) until the servers are back up at 8 am (1600 UTC).

Additional details on Destiny 2 server downtime for all major regions (January 25)

Aside from different Strike and Raid challenges, gamers will also get a chance to showcase their skills inside Team Scorched in the Crucible. There will also be numerous loots available from Dares of Eternity, with Simulation: Safeguard as the Exo challenge.

Upcoming content in the weekly reset (Image via Bungie)

After the start of the maintenance, the server downtime will come 45 minutes later at 5.45 am PST (1345 UTC). During this time, all third-party applications such as Destiny Item Manager, Bungie App Store, Destiny 2 Companion app, and the official website will have their log-ins disabled.

However, like last week, users can expect the servers to come back up an hour before the reset. So everyone will still have time to finish any undone challenges from last week before Bungie's server wipes everything away.

The server downtimes for each major region are as follows:

India: 7.15 pm (January 25) to 9.30 pm (January 25)

Australia: 12.45 am (January 26) to 3.00 am (January 26)

China: 9.45 pm (January 25) to 12.00 am (January 26)

UK: 1.15 pm (January 25) to 4.00 pm (January 25)

There are no plans for additional hotfixes with the upcoming weekly reset. Gamers can start logging in to the main game and all third-party applications at 8 am Pacific.

