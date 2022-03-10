Destiny 2 server maintenance (March 10): Downtime, Hotfix 4.0.0.3, and more 

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen has been one of Bungie's most successful expansion releases to date. The game hit an all-time high in terms of the playerbase, with another parallel story in Season of the Risen every week.

However, with the implementation of new mechanics and changes to the sandbox, there were bound to be a lot of problems sooner or later. Bungie will be addressing most of these issues with the upcoming Hotfix 4.0.0.3 on March 8. Bungie's official Twitter support uploaded details on the expected server downtime.

Heads up about the bug with Rahool not pondering enough orbs (Ascendant Alloys). We will be fixing this in tomorrow's Hotfix, so it shouldn't be a problem next week. We're also adding a one-time purchase of 2 Ascendant Alloys for the price of one.

The usual maintenance can be expected to start at 5:00 am PST. However, everyone will be kicked out of the official servers at 6:45 am PST (1445 UTC) until the time of daily reset at 9:00 am PST (1700 UTC).

Server maintenance and downtime for all major regions in Destiny 2 (March 10)

Unlike many Destiny 2 Hotfixes in the past, Bungie is implementing the patch mid-week, two days after the reset. Some of the known issues that might be getting patched include:

Ascendant Alloy purchase bug from Master Rahool cryptarch.

Wellspring drop rates.

Bungie in-game name change (one-time only).

While there hasn't been any confirmation on the additional patch notes, Bungie's community manager Liana Ruppert said this regarding the bugged Ascendant Alloy in the cryptarch store:

The upcoming downtime of Destiny 2 official servers for all major regions is as follows:

India: 8:15 pm to 10:30 pm (March 10)

Australia: 1:45 am to 4:00 am (March 11)

UK: 2:45 pm to 5:00 pm (March 10)

China: 10:45 pm (March 10) to 1:00 am (March 11)

Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).



Tomorrow (March 10) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.0.3. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).

Bungie's official Twitter account also posted regarding the one-time name change feature, which will be allowed for all players when the Hotfix 4.0.0.3 goes live. The statement includes:

"Tomorrow, a one-time name change will become available for all players to update their Bungie names by logging into Bungie.net."

Tomorrow, a one-time name change will become available for all players to update their Bungie name by logging in to Bungie.net. This one-time name change will become available after Hotfix 4.0.0.3 goes live tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM PST (1700 UTC).

The downtime is expected to occur on all third-party applications as well, such as Destiny Companion App, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), and the official website.

