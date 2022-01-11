Destiny 2 server maintenance: Weekly reset, downtime, and when will it come back up  

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is going in full swing as another weekly reset draws near. The Guardians will get new Nightfall activities and Crucible game modes to start their new week off. However, Bungie tends to take their time and shut down servers to provide the best possible experience with the start of a new week.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (January 11) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 3.4.0.2.Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (January 11) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 3.4.0.2. Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Similar to resets in previous weeks, Bungie will be shutting down servers for both Destiny 1 and 2, this time being only for Hotfix 3.4.0.2. Players will be removed from any ongoing activities in the game starting at 1345 UTC to 1700 UTC.

The following article breaks down the times for multiple regions for the scheduled maintenance and downtime of the servers.

Destiny 2 weekly reset server maintenance for Hotfix 3.4.0.2

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost will have its second weekly reset of the new year. Players will get new content, including the Iron Banner, Exodus Crash Nightfall and Momentum Control.

Upcoming contents in the weekly reset (Image via Bungie)

However, Bungie will also be deploying a Hotfix alongside the reset aside from the activities. They have announced scheduled maintenance where players will experience some downtime to ensure everything goes well.

On January 11, 2022, the maintenance will begin at 5:00 AM PST, where players will be kicked out of the servers at 5:45 PST. The expected end time for the maintenance will be around 10:00 AM PST.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



This will prepare us for Hotfix 3.4.0.2 releasing on January 11.



For more info: Today (January 10) at 10:00 AM PST (1800 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo background maintenance. No downtime is expected.This will prepare us for Hotfix 3.4.0.2 releasing on January 11.For more info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Today (January 10) at 10:00 AM PST (1800 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo background maintenance. No downtime is expected. This will prepare us for Hotfix 3.4.0.2 releasing on January 11. For more info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

The downtime for servers in each major region is as follows:

India: 7:15 PM (January 11th) to 10:30 PM (January 11th)

UK: 1:45 PM (Januart 11th) to 5:00 PM (January 11th)

China: 9:45 PM (January 11th) to 1:00 AM (January 12th)

Australia: 12:45 am (January 12th) to 4:00 AM (January 12th)

With the reset approaching, players might also face issues with their DIM (Destiny Item Manager) until the maintenance has been concluded. Starting at 1300 UTC, no log-in on the Bungie app store or the official site will be possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, players can start logging back into all these applications at 1700 UTC, which is when Hotfix 3.4.0.2 will be deployed.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha