Destiny 2 servers down: When will the servers be back up?

Destiny 2 is currently undergoing server maintenance. This is a scheduled maintenance right after the Christmas break at Bungie.

The server maintenance started at 5 AM PST and and players were disconnected from the game at 5:45 AM PST. The server maintenance is expected to continue till 9 AM PST, even though players will be able to join the game an hour prior.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Players can now log in to Destiny 1 and 2 at this time. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM PDT (1700 UTC). Players can now log in to Destiny 1 and 2 at this time. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM PDT (1700 UTC).

Destiny 2's January 4 maintenance also marks the end of the dawning event. This is the first server maintenance of the year and is quite a common occurrence within the game.

Destiny 2 servers will be back up at 8 AM PST on January 4, 2022

On January 3, 2022 Bungie announced that Destiny 2 will be undergoing emergency server maintenance on January 4. They also announced that at 5:45 AM PST, all players will be disconnected from the game.

However, they did not provide any specifics on the exact reason for the update. As expected, on January 4, 2022, all players were disconnected from the game in order to conduct the maintenance.

It is still unclear on whether this is regular maintenance or whether there are going to be any fixes. The website of Destiny 2 has also not provided any clarification apart from mentioning that it is routine server maintenance.

At 8 AM PDT (1600 UTC), players will be able to log into Destiny 1 and 2. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Destiny 1 and 2 are being brought offline for expected maintenance.At 8 AM PDT (1600 UTC), players will be able to log into Destiny 1 and 2. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Destiny 1 and 2 are being brought offline for expected maintenance.At 8 AM PDT (1600 UTC), players will be able to log into Destiny 1 and 2. Ongoing Destiny 1 and 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Usually, Destiny 2 conducts server maintenance in order to ensure that the game does not suffer any hiccups. This happens quite regularly, but, it was stopped on account of the Christmas holidays at Bungie.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp For the duration of today's Destiny 1 and 2 server maintenance, sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store. For the duration of today's Destiny 1 and 2 server maintenance, sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store.

This explains why the developers decided to conduct an unusually long server maintenance on the first weekly reset within Destiny 2 on January 4. Apart from that, as mentioned on the website, players will be able to start logging in to the game at 8:30 AM PST.

Log-in time for major regions:

China : 12:00 AM (January 5)

: 12:00 AM (January 5) India : 9:30 PM (January 4)

: 9:30 PM (January 4) United Kingdom: 4 PM (January 4)

While players will be able to log-in to the game, the server maintenance is set to continue for another hour beyond the above mentioned time. Therefore, within this hour, players can expect connectivity issues.

