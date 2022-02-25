Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: How to complete The Gift of Appreciation and get Forensic Nightmare

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion added an entire list of new main quests to the game, each offering its own set of rewards.

While some quests are very easy to complete, others are a bit tricky. The Witch Queen’s The Gift of Appreciation quest might not be one of the most difficult missions to finish in the game. However, some players have had quite a bit of trouble trying to complete it.

The quest is quite long and has multiple steps to complete. However, Guardians will be awarded a guaranteed Forensic Nightmare drop for all their efforts.

Today’s guide will explain some of the steps that are involved in completing The Gift of Appreciation quest.

Completing The Gift of Appreciation in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen for the Forensic Nightmare

There are primarily three steps involved in completing The Gift of Appreciation quest in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen.

1) Collecting Umblar Helmets

Guardians will first be required to collect a specific number of Umbral Helmets, which are dropped from defeated Scorn enemies. The mission is a lot like one of those Patrol quests that players come across in the open world. Umbral Helmets will only drop in the Miasma area of Savathun’s Throne World.

This is a bit of a time-consuming process. However, players will be able to speed things up a bit by completing Public Events.

Many Scorn enemies appear in these small side quests, and completing just one might be enough to collect the required amount of Umbral Helmets.

2) Locating all the chests in Savathun’s Throne World

After collecting all the helmets, Guardians will need to find all the chests in the region. While these items are marked on the map, it might be a bit tricky to pinpoint their exact location as the chests are well-hidden in Savathun’s Throne World.

However, players will be able to find them after searching the location around the marker for some time.

3) Killing 100 Lucent Brood and completing a Public Event

This is the most time-consuming step of the entire questline. Destiny 2 Guardians will now be required to kill a 100 of Savathun’s Lucent Brood and complete a Public Event in the area.

This will take quite a bit of time for players to complete, as 100 is quite a tall order. It might even take a couple of hours of grind.

As for the Public Event, Guardians will spend a lot of time in the Throne World, so they are likely to encounter quite a few of these side quests.

Players are advised to use a Deepsight Resonance to complete the side quest. This will maximize their time by allowing them to extract essence from the weapons and help out in crafting.

After completing all three steps, players will be able to close the mission after returning and talking to Fynch. The Hive Ghost will then reward them with the Forensic Nightmare.

