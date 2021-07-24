Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards for this week (July 23rd to 27th)

The twelfth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer saw the return of the competitive PvP playlist called "Trials of Osiris." With this comes a wave of high stat loots and gears.

Like every week with its map rotation, Trials also saw another new map called "Convergence" this week. Guardians can carry long-range fights with pulse rifles and sniper rifles, and as predicted, the warlock arc subclass "Chaos Reach" is getting picked more than usual.

Trials loot inventory for Week 12 in Destiny 2 (July 23rd to 27th)

1) Three win drop

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris submachine gun Shayura's Wrath (Image via Bungie)

Guardians get a 600 RPM void precision frame submachine gun called Shayura's Wrath upon reaching the 3-win mark on the passage collected from Saint-14. Completing any of the Trials weekly bounty will also reward guardians with the same weapon.

The essential perks for this weapon can be Dynamic Sway Reduction for an increase in stability and kill clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

2) Five win drop

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris chest armor Pyrrhic Ascent Vestment (Image via Bungie)

The three main classes in Destiny 2, namely Hunter, Warlock, and Titans, will all get the Trials-exclusive chest armor after reaching five wins on the passage collected from Saint-14.

Hunters will get the Pyrrhic Ascent Vest, Warlocks will get their hands on the Pyrrhic Ascent Vestment, and Titans will get the Pyrrhic Ascent Plate.

As usual, all chest mods can be applied to these armor pieces.

3) Seven win drop

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris pulse rifle The Messenger (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will get a kinetic 340 RPM high impact frame pulse rifle called "The Messenger."

It is one of the most used weapons to any crucible activity. With the high rate of fire along with the High-Impact frame, The Messenger deals more damage and provides stability while aiming-down sights.

The best perks to get for this weapon are: Rapid Hit to provide stability with each precision hit, along with Desperado, which increases the weapon's rate of fire on reloading after a precision final blow.

4) Seven back-to-back flawless win drop

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris hand cannon Igneous Hammer Adept (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can get their hands on the adept version of the 120 RPM trials exclusive hand cannon called "Igneous Hammer."

Aside from the Celerity perk, which significantly increases its range and handling, guardians can go for the rampage perk to stack more damage with each kill, alongside rapid hit for increased stability with each precision hit on enemies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer