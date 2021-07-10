Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards for this week (July 9th to 13th)

Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 is a 3v3 competitive PvP game mode that comes once a week for five days. Guardians all across the system fight it out against each other to get exclusive weapons and armor.

Guardians have to reach a certain number of victories to get a specific loot fixed for that particular week.

Trials of Osiris bounties can be purchased from Saint-14 in the Hangar area of the Tower. Finishing Trial bounties provides the guardians with Trial tokens. Upon turning in these tokens to Saint-14, Guardians will be provided with the gear for that specific week.

Trials of Osiris rewards in Destiny 2 for July 9th to July 13th

Trials of Osiris has a new map for the Guardians every week. Based on the type of map that gets rotated, different load-outs and planning go into getting the important kills, small win streaks, and even seven flawless wins back to back.

This week's Trial of Osiris brings the map of Javelin-4 on IO. It is a map with many open areas and a window for guardians to take long-range fights with primary scout rifles, pulse rifles, or special snipers.

The loot pool for this week's Trials of Osiris is listed below

1) Legendary Trials chest armor for all classes

Upon reaching the 3-win mark or turning in Trial tokens, Guardians will be awarded legendary chest armor. This reward is applicable for all three classes.

Destiny 2 legendary chest armor Pyrrhic ascent vest (Image via Destiny 2)

Stats for this armor can be randomized during drops as Guardians can receive chest armor with a total stat of more than 60 or less.

2) Eye of Sol Trails weapon

Eye of Sol is a 90 RPM kinetic legendary Adaptive frame sniper rifle that users can acquire exclusively from Trials of Osiris. This week, Guardians can receive this weapon by reaching five wins.

Destiny 2 legendary weapon eye of sol (Image via Bungie)

Being an adaptive frame comes with a lot of intrinsic perks, such as well rounded grip and sturdy recoil. The best perks for this weapon are:

Smallbore for extra range and stability

Flared Magwell for slight stability and a great increase in reload speed

Moving Target to increase movement speed and target acquisition while aiming

Snapshot sights for greater reduction in time taken to aim-down sights

For more mobility-styled gameplay, Guardians can look for the perk "Killing Wind" instead of Moving Target.

3) Legendary class item for all classes:

Upon reaching the seven-win mark, Guardians will be awarded the class armor for all classes in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 legendary trials class armor (Image via Bungie)

Modifications applicable to all class items apply to this exclusive Trials piece as well.

4) Shayura's Wrath (Adept)

Adept gears are a different type of gear that can be acquired only by reaching seven back-to-back flawless wins on the Trials of Osiris.

Adept weapons will have the perk "Celerity" fixed on all the weapons except a sword. Additionally, another unique perk for a proficient firearm is that all the stats increase by five instead of 2 upon masterwork.

Destiny 2 legendary weapon Shayura's Wrath (Image via Bungie)

Shayura's Wrath is a 600 RPM precision frame void submachine gun that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. The best perks for Shayura's Wrath (Adept) are:

Hammer-Forged rifling for an increase in range

Accurized Rounds for additional range

Heating up for increased target acquisition on reloading after a kill

Kill clip for increased damage on reloading after a kill.

Celerity for greater increase in handling and reload speed.

Submachine guns in PvP are not the most used weapon type in Destiny 2. With the introduction of Shayura's Wrath in Season of the Splicer, Guardians are keeping an eye on the loot pool every week to get their hands on the hard-hitting energy SMG.

