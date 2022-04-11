Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 12 to 19): Iron Banner returns, The Arms Dealer Nightfall, bonus Crucible Ranks, and more 

After a rather eventful week of Grandmaster Nightfalls, Destiny 2 will be hosting activities that are a bit more PvP-focused. With the recent controversy regarding Nightfall modifiers and free Adept Trials weapons via Passage of Confidence, Season of the Risen will enter its eighth week.

In the upcoming weekly reset, the Iron Banner will make its return for the first time since Saladin's new ranking within the Cabal forces. Although he has confirmed changes to the future, this is unlikely to happen in the ongoing season.

In addition, The Arms Dealer will also appear in the Nightfall pool alongside Team Scorched in the Crucible.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 8 (April 12)

1) Iron Banner

The Iron Banner brings yet another chance for everyone to reach the Pinnacle cap of 1560. Starting April 19, the Master Vow of the Disciple will kick off. However, players already have their hands full with the Grandmaster Nightfall going on.

The 6v6 high-tier PvP activity will provide four bounties for Pinnacle gear, alongside the quest for those who haven't finished it yet. This will push everyone's power level by +2, be it any one of the five armor pieces or three weapon types.

Completing each Iron Banner match will grant increased Crucible ranks to everyone.

2) The Arms Dealer

The Arms Dealer is perhaps one of the easiest strikes in the game right now and will be appearing in next week's Nightfall pool. While Bungie has provided a separate node of all strikes for the Conqueror seal, The Arms Dealer will be the featured strike for week eight.

Judging by other Grandmaster versions of The Arms Dealer that came before, players are likely to face Unstoppable and Barrier Champions alongside Zahn's Stratagems.

Since Bungie did not take out the elemental damage modifiers, the Grandmaster Arms Dealer will most likely deal 50% more solar damage to players and their respective allies. Typically, the minimum power requirement is 1575.

3) Team Scorched and bonus Crucible ranks

Team Scorched makes its return in Season 16 for a second time. Players can participate against each other with a Fallen Scorched Cannon and score kills to finish the seasonal challenge from week three.

The "Scorched Earth" challenge requires a total of 50 Guardian kills within the Team Scorched game mode.

