Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 5 to 12): Grandmaster Nightfall, bonus Vanguard, and Trials Freelance

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen enters the middle stages where players have 50 days to complete all activities and farm weapons. Bungie adds in another high-tier activity aside from the Legend PsiOps in the upcoming reset on April 5. Grandmaster Nightfall will be added as a difficulty option on a few selected Strikes in the pool for Season 16.

Guardians will also get bonus Vanguard ranks, as the very first Nightfall will be taking place inside the Scarlet Keep Strike on the Moon. Bonus Infamy ranks will be up for grabs as well with the newest addition to Gambit Labs called Invasion Swap.

All upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 7 (April 7)

1) Scarlet Keep Grandmaster and bonus Vanguard ranks

This won't be the first time Scarlet Keep will be in the Grandmaster pool, as Moon's activities have given a tough time to the Guardians back in Season of the Hunt. Players can expect Modifiers such as Hashladun's Serenade to increase incoming Arc damage. Fire Pit, which causes Acolytes to spawn fire after death, will be another Modifier to watch out for.

Champions are usually Barriers and Unstoppable for the most part, but that can change with this Season. Solar Shield Wizards and Arc Shield Knights are the most common among Hives, as Void Shields can only be seen on Acolytes.

Plug One. 1 and Palindrome will be available for drop upon completion. Typically, the Adept version of these weapons will unlock after the Grandmaster completion. Each Strike completion will add a bonus rank to Zavala's reputation as well, boosting the progress of the ritual weapon and rank reset.

2) Gambit Labs: Invasion Swap

The overall rework on the Gambit game mode doesn't seem to be doing much in terms of the playerbase. However, starting April 5, Bungie will be implementing a special mode for this activity, much like how they did inside Trials. Gambit will get a special game mode called Invasion Swaps.

When one team reaches the mote threshold of 25 and 75, the portal of the opposing team will open. This will further open up a lot of strategies for both teams, as opening up the invasion portal for the opposing team has never been done before. Playing Gambit matches will also grant a bonus to Infamy ranks.

3) Trials Freelance

Trials will finally host the Freelance game mode, where all six players will soloing with and against each other. This is a dream for solo players, where they can go Flawless without ever having to worry about a three-player stack in the opposition.

