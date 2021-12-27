Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 28 to January 4): Bonus Trials ranks, last week for Dawning, and more 

Destiny 2 will have its last ever weekly reset in 2021, as the community heads towards a brand new year. After four major seasons with the Beyond Light expansion, players look forward to the next chapter in the story with Witch Queen.

With approximately two months remaining, Bungie has already implemented a major patch, which has laid the foundation for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansions. The next weekly reset, however, will be the last week for the Annual Dawning event as well.

Players will gain bonus Trials ranks from playing Trials of Osiris. Fanatic will also be waiting inside the Hollowed Lair strike within the Nightfall pool. The weapons in the reward pool are expected to be Uzume Sniper Rifle alongside Plug One Fusion.

Upcoming contents of the next Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 28 to January 4)

1) Showdown in Crucible

Destiny 2 Showdown (Image via Bungie)

Showdown in Destiny 2 Crucible works similarly to the Trials game mode, where the Guardians face each other in an elimination match. It is a 3v3 PvP activity, where each round can be won by gaining the most number of eliminations.

In addition, the team at the end with three rounds in the bag will win the round.

2) Bonus Trials ranks in Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players will get boosted Trials ranks from playing the weekend PvP activity. This will help in increasing Saint-14's reputation rank and unlocking specific gears within his inventory.

While there won't be any additional Trials labs this upcoming weekend, players are expected to get the Adept 120 RPM Igneous Hammer after reaching a Flawless card.

3) Hollowed Lair Nightfall

The Hollowed Lair strike boss, Fanatic Fikrul (Image via Bungie)

The Hollowed Lair strike will make its return to the Nightfall pool. Guardians have to push through the resilient forces of Scorns and defeat Fikrul. In terms of Champion mobs, Guardians are up against Overload and Unstoppables alongside void and solar shielded enemies.

After platinum completion in the Grandmaster difficulty, the reward pool will have a chance to drop the Adept version of Uzume RR4 or Plug One.

Edited by R. Elahi