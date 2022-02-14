Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 15 to 22): Season of the Lost ends, bonus Crucible ranks, Iron Banner, and Lake of Shadows

It's the last week in Season of the Lost and Destiny 2 players will be in for a treat. For the final time, the Guardians will be getting access to Dreaming City's Astral Alignment alongside the Shattered Realms. From Banshee's inventory to void subclass and Umbral Engrams, everything will be moving out for change in The Witch Queen.

In the final week of the Season of the Lost, Bungie is putting in a bunch of things for players to farm ahead of a big expansion. The Lake of Shadows will be in the Nightfall pool alongside the Iron Banner in the Crucible. Players will get bonus ranks after playing PvP as well.

Upcoming content in the last week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (February 15)

1) Lake of Shadows

Lake of Shadows (Image via Bungie)

With last week in Season 15, Bungie decided to give away one of the easiest strikes in the game, Lake of Shadows, as part of the Nightfall. Players can quickly farm for Adept weapons before The Witch Queen goes live. The upcoming strike will hold Hung Jury as one of the weapons in the drop pool, which will be going away from February 22 as well.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 A few notes from the team:

- In an effort to address player feedback and reduce Nightfalls to a 3 week rotation, four weapons will be removed next season.

- On occasion, Xûr will offer these for purchase with a random roll.



We'll have further reminders in upcoming TWABs! A few notes from the team:- In an effort to address player feedback and reduce Nightfalls to a 3 week rotation, four weapons will be removed next season.- On occasion, Xûr will offer these for purchase with a random roll.We'll have further reminders in upcoming TWABs!

Lake of Shadows is a taken-based strike, which takes place with modifiers such as Epitaph and Grask's Bile. Based on previous runs, the Grandmaster variant of this Nightfall will throw in all three elemental shields alongside Unstoppable and Overload Champions.

2) Iron Banner

Iron Banner armor chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

The Guardian will have one final chance to get exclusive weapons at the end of Season 15. Saladin will be making an appearance at the Tower, granting players a chance to turn in Iron tokens for upcoming vaulted weapons. The list of all Iron Banner weapons that will be going away in The Witch Queen are:

Multimach CCX

Timeworn Spire

Guiding Sight

Steady Hand

In addition, there will be bonus Crucible ranks after completing each of the PvP matches including the Iron Banner. This is useful for picking up any weapons bound to Shaxx's drop pool.

3) Possible epilogue

Dreaming City curse week (Image via Destiny 2)

Also Read Article Continues below

After weeks of waiting, the community might finally be getting to the conclusion of Season 15. While many have pointed out the construction of the exorcism bridge in the Astral Alignment, the upcoming week is the only time Mara will have any chance to exorcize the Worm.

Edited by Siddharth Satish