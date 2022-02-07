Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 8 to 15): Hollowed Lair Nightfall, bonus Vanguard ranks, and more

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is just two weeks away, and Season 15 is slowly wrapping up with its activities. Xivu Arath's stronghold in the Dreaming City is scheduled to end with the arrival of the next expansion, as Mara Sov will perform an exorcism to wipe out her enemies.

However, the tales of Dreaming City don't seem to be ending yet with the current story. The upcoming weekly reset in Destiny 2 for the second week of February will bring in the Hollowed Lair Nightfall for all difficulties alongside bonus Vanguard rank gains. There will also be a new Vault of Glass challenge and Clash in the Crucible.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset for February 8

1) The Hollowed Lair Nightfall

Fikrul the Fanatic and Scorn enemy domain from Hollowed Lair (Image via Bungie)

With Catch-Up going live at the start of February, Guardians can now access every strike in the pool with the Grandmaster Difficulty. However, certain missions will still be rotating with other difficulties, and the upcoming week is hosting The Hollowed Lair Nightfall from Adept to Master.

The expected weapons from the loot pool are The Comedian and Shadow Price, with one of them getting rotated out of the loot pool in Season 16. The arc Auto Rifle will no longer remain in the Nightfall drop list starting with The Witch Queen expansion.

Leopard @leopardstealth I've solo'd every Grandmaster in Destiny, and now it's time for Season 15!



The platinum clear of The Hollowed Lair took 35 attempts. Lots had to be learned in this one since the Scorn are a PAIN at the GM difficulty, plus the sneaky mini screeb modifier.🤣 I've solo'd every Grandmaster in Destiny, and now it's time for Season 15!The platinum clear of The Hollowed Lair took 35 attempts. Lots had to be learned in this one since the Scorn are a PAIN at the GM difficulty, plus the sneaky mini screeb modifier.🤣 https://t.co/sd8x2Ukp2v

Players can expect Overload and Unstoppable Champions with all three elemental shields. Typically, adept versions of the mentioned weapons will be rewarded to everyone after completing each Grandmaster Nightfall in the Catch-Up node.

2) Bonus Vanguard ranks

Vanguard strike selection screen for normal and Nightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will be getting bonus progress on their reputation and Vanguard ranks after completing the strike. Needless to say, there will be bonus progress after each Nightfall, with every higher difficulty granting more EXP.

This is good news for players who are yet to get the Ascendancy ornament from Zavala, to complete one of the seasonal challenges. With two weeks left before The Witch Queen, now might be a great time to farm Nightfall or normal strikes.

3) Vault of Glass challenge

Vault of Glass final boss, Atheon (Image via Bungie)

After Strangers in Time, players will face Atheon alongside Ensemble's refrain challenge. Here, each fireteam member that has been teleported in a random timeline by Atheon, needs to destroy one oracle.

The challenge will fail if a single Guardian destroys more than one, so communicating with fellow fireteam members and assigning oracles is recommended here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi