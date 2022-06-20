Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 21 to 28): Trials Freelance, Inverted Spire Nightfall, bonus Gambit ranks, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will enter its fifth week, and Bungie will be rotating out the ongoing activities to replace them with new ones. Players can access new weapons and ornaments from various sources, such as Strikes or the Eververse store.

In the upcoming week, Destiny 2 will hold one of the most popular game modes in Trials of Osiris, called Freelance. This mode appears as a separate node beside the existing normal Trials matchmaking. It will be the best time for anyone looking to solo their way to a Flawless card.

The following article will break down all the upcoming changes and updates in the fifth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season 17.

All upcoming changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 5 (June 21)

1) Trials labs: Freelance

Trials of Osiris armor set (Image via Bungie)

The Freelance mode in Trials of Osiris will be available to everyone from June 24 to June 28. Players can match against other solo players and can grind for Trials ranks to focus on their favored exclusive weapon from Saint-14 as well. This game mode is favorable for beginners since all six players in a single match will be on their own, without a communication advantage.

The Freelance node is usually a separate node from the normal Trials matchmaking, where anyone can choose to enter solo or with a team. Last week's Trials brought in the newest Sidearm in the loot pool, so players are expecting more surprises in next weekend's reset.

2) Inverted Spire

Inverted Spire boss in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Inverted Spire will be in the Nightfall pool for week 5 of Season 17. This strike has been in the game since Year 1, with players having to push through a hoard of Cabal and Vex enemies to encounter a Vex boss at the end.

Unstoppable and Barrier Champions can be expected in the higher difficulties of the Nightfall, alongside all three elemental shields. Grandmaster Nightfalls will begin on July 5, so players will have to farm other difficulties in the meantime.

3) Pinnacle rotators

Last Wish raid and Shattered Throne dungeon in the upcoming pinnacle rotator pool (Image via Destiny 2)

In the upcoming pinnacle pool, players will be able to earn pinnacle rewards by completing the Last Wish raid and Shattered Throne dungeon. Both of these activities have been in the game since Year 2. In addition, these activities will become farmable for all Legendary gears.

Players who haven't got the One Thousand Voices Exotic Fusion Rifle can go for an unlimited number of farms. This is mainly because the Eyes of Tomorrow and Vex Mythoclast have been farmable with their respective raids being in the pinnacle rotator.

4) Gambit bonus infamy

Gambit bank for mote deposition (Image via Destiny 2)

Drifter will grant bonus ranks after each match's completion, and this can help players max the vendor's reputation. Resetting the reputation up to rank 16 twice will grant everyone the Chain of Command and its Gambit variant ornament. Acquiring the ritual weapon will complete the week 5 seasonal challenge.

