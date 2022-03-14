Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 15 to 22): Iron Banner returns, bonus Crucible ranks, and Glassway Nightfall

Destiny 2 is up for another weekly reset with new activities and rewards. After three weeks of intense PvE action within the raids and legendary campaign, Bungie seems to have shifted the gears more to the PvP side in the meantime. Typically, there are several rewards to be had as well.

The fourth week of Season of the Risen will host the Iron Banner for the first time in the expansion, alongside new weapons and armor. Lord Shaxx will be granting a bonus Crucible rank with each match played, and the Glassway strike from Europa will be the Nightfall.

All upcoming major content in week 4 of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (March 15)

1) Iron Banner returns and bonus Crucible ranks

The 6v6 PvP competitive game mode will be back with the next reset, where Guardians will have a chance to gain additional pinnacle gear. Lord Saladin will host the activity, where players can also turn in any remaining Iron Tokens from previous seasons for new weapons.

As previously announced by Bungie, weapons such as Steady Hands, Timeworn Spire, Multimach, and Guiding Sight will not be available in the loot pool. However, the new weapons that will be added to the pool are Frontier's Cry Hand Cannon and Razor's Edge Sword.

All of these weapons added with the old ones will drop a "Skulking Wolf Trait" origin trait, granting everyone enhanced radar during the hunts. Players can farm for additional Crucible ranks from Lord Shaxx and unlock the "Reckless Endangerment" ornament for the seasonal challenge as well.

2) Glassway Nightfall

Glassway is a campaign-related strike activity introduced with the Beyond Light expansion. It is considered to be one of the toughest strikes in the game, even more so with advanced Nightfall modifiers and equipment locks.

Judging by the previous Master and Grandmaster variants, players can look for Overload and Barrier Champions alongside Solar and Arc shields. The usual modifiers are expected to be Arach-No, Belmon's Algorithm, and Match Game.

3) Vault of Glass challenge

The upcoming challenge within the "Vault of Glass" raid is the Ensemble's Refrain. This is bound to the final boss encounter, where only one fire team member on either Venus or Mars must destroy an Oracle. Players can coordinate with each other and assign each Oracle to a single member of the fire team.

Completing this challenge will spawn two chests with extra powerful gear.

