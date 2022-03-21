Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 22 to 29): Bonus Gambit ranks, Vow of the Disciple challenges, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen enters another week after the conclusion of Operation Elbrus. While Saladin joins the War Council, the Vanguard at the Tower is still looking to appoint a Hunter Vanguard to make the foothold on Last City stronger.

With the vendor spot of the Iron Banner being vacant right now, players seem to wonder which Iron Lord will replace him. However, Guardians will be getting new challenges added to the Vow of the Disciple raid within the upcoming week. In addition, there will be Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds as well.

Upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (March 22)

1) Fallen SABER Grandmaster Nightfall

Fallen SABER is a Fallen-driven strike, modeled on Warmind's Cosmodrome base. The strike is scheduled to throw in the Overload and Barrier Champions alongside many void shields.

With Bungie announcing the start of Grandmaster Nightfall on April 5, now is an excellent time for everyone to practice the mechanics inside the Nightfall activities of Season 16.

2) Bonus Gambit ranks

Gambit will grant bonus Infamy ranks with each activity streak earned in the upcoming week. Like the Vanguard and the Crucible vendors, Drifter also sells this season's Ritual Weapon Reckless Endangerment Shotgun at Rank 16.

Since Gambit isn't the most played game mode, powering through matches even without winning has a chance to reach Rank 16 for the weapon and its ornament safely. This will be important for seasonal challenges that will come later on.

3) Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds

PsiOps Battlegrounds is a 3-player seasonal activity in Season of the Risen, where the general idea is to stop the Hive's ritual. Caiatl, the Cabal Empress, has provided Psions to suppress the light-wielding hives and capture them accordingly.

Each PsiOps Battlegrounds consists of three significant encounters. The first two are the general areas that allow players to stun Champions and clear out adds for progression. The third and final step requires entering the mindscape, destroying Savathun's illusions, and defeating the Lightbearing Hive.

Typically, the legendary version will consist of additional Champions and elemental shields to amplify the difficulty.

