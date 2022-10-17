Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 18 to 25): Festival of the Lost begins, Fallen SABER, bonus Vanguard ranks, Clash, and more

With the upcoming weekly reset, Destiny 2 players will be entering the final stages of Season of Plunder with less than two months remaining. Bungie will be bringing in an annual event called Festival of the Lost to celebrate Halloween while rewarding players with brand new Legendary weapons and Origin Traits.

The upcoming reset will also put Vanguard Strikes in the spotlight, as players will get access to the new Grandmaster Nightfall alongside bonus ranks with every completion. The following article lists all the significant additions and changes that the official servers will undergo after the ninth reset in Season 18.

All upcoming content in the ninth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) Festival of the Lost begins

The upcoming weekly reset on October 18 will mark the arrival of the Festival of the Lost, which is scheduled for three weeks. Players can participate in various activities to farm exclusive currencies, and exchange them for weapons and gear from Eva Levante at The Tower.

This time around, the armor piece in question is a mech-themed community-voted design. For the duration of the event, players can purchase this set for their classes with 6000 Bright Dust from the Eververse Shop. In terms of weapons, a brand new Sniper Rifle will be available for farming.

Like other annual events after The Witch Queen, the Festival of the Lost will also introduce a new Origin Trait called "Search Party". This Trait will grant faster movement speed while aiming when no allies are nearby. Players can expect the event to come to an end on November 8.

2) Fallen SABER and bonus Vanguard ranks

Fallen SABER is up next in the Grandmaster Nightfall pool after Lightblade. The expected loot is the Duty Bound Auto Rifle and its Adept version. However, Bungie might decide to add Mindbender's Ambition after its bugged perk pools inside the Lightblade Grandmaster.

In addition, everyone will gain bonus Vanguard ranks after each completion, be it normal Strikes, playlists, or Nightfalls. Each completion streak will multiply, granting players bonus ranks toward Zavala's reputation. This will further help in getting the seasonal ritual weapon, Cry Mutiny, and its Vanguard ornament.

To counter enemies inside Fallen SABER Grandmaster, players should look out for Overload Captains and Barrier Servitors, alongside Arc and Void elemental shields.

3) Clash

Clash is pretty much like every other deathmatch PvP mode, where the first team to score 100 points wins. Each kill adds one point to the board, while players spawn five seconds after death at the hands of an opposing Guardian. The time limit per match is 10 minutes, with Heavy ammunition spawning once every 60 seconds and 120 seconds.

4) Pinnacle Rotator

Bungie will be bringing in Vault of Glass and Shattered Throne as Pinnacle activities for players to participate in. Typically, defeating only the last boss of both these activities will drop the Pinnacle gear for all three classes. Players can also choose to farm the Raid Exotic, Vex Mythoclast, multiple times until it drops.

